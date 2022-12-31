The news staff at the Black Hills Pioneer selected the top stories from 2022, and the following is part three of a three-part series published Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
September
Sturgis dig unearths treasures
STURGIS — From sewing needles and shoe eyelets to alcohol bottles and tin cans, the excavation of Soap Suds Row near Sturgis has revealed a plethora of artifacts from a bygone era.
A professionally-led archaeological excavation, which began Saturday, Sept. 3, explored an area north of Highway 34 near the present-day Fort Meade campus which was once used by the laundresses for the old cavalry post.
Linea Sundstrom (a private consultant in archaeology who led the project) and the crew focused mainly on two areas. One was an outhouse or privy, as Sundstrom called it. And the other, just a bit to the south of the privy, was thought to be the remains of a house.
The privy provided the most artifacts including a calcified substance thought to have been a byproduct of soap-making.
“It’s some kind of foamy stuff that has been thrown down in a straight line, so it’s something they didn’t want,” she said.
Other items found in the privy include square nails, a few wire nails, bottles and dishes.
When the privies filled up, they often became trash heaps, Sundstrom said.
Sundstrom’s research showed that there was a row of 13 houses along Bear Butte Creek where the laundresses lived and worked. Many were wives of enlisted men, she said.
Once lightly cleaned and catalogued, the items will go to the state archeologist’s office in Rapid City. The land on which the dig was done is the property of the Meade School District, so by law, any artifacts found belong to the state of South Dakota, Sundstrom said.
The area which was explored sat untouched for more than 100 years. In an effort to preserve and protect the area, a group was formed called the Bear Butte Creek Historic Preservation Council.
Lewie’s closes after 32 years
LEAD — When Lewie Sternhagen opened his small, hometown bar on his family’s property in September 1990, he was determined not to quit.
Over the course of 32 years, Lewie’s Burgers and Brews turned into a multi-generational tradition for skiers, bikers, locals and visitors from every walk of life. They made it a point to stop in regularly to get what many believed to be the best burgers in the Hills, in the most comfortable atmosphere. After three decades of business, Sternhagen can honestly say that he didn’t quit.
“I think I’m going on my third generation,” he said. “When we first opened, we had a young couple here and they were up skiing or something. They were just married. The next year they’d come back and they’d have a little baby. Then, 20-some years later that child is now having their own family. So, the young couple is now grandparents. So, they’ve been coming in here for several generations. Now it’s just a staple that ‘we’ve got to come here during the Rally’ or ‘we have to come here after skiing,’ or whatever. The longevity of it has been multigenerational.”
But recently, Sternhagen said he started thinking more and more about slowing life down a little. On Sept. 4, he closed his doors for good, ending an era of family traditions, but keeping the great memories of good people and good times.
Sternhagen started the business on land that his grandfather purchased in 1967. At that time, the property featured a small motel and a little bar area, where the original Lewies is today. Years passed, and Sternhagen was working for the school district when he decided to try and turn the small building into a beer bar.
Sturgis OKs medical marijuana
STURGIS –—The owners of The Crop Shop in Sturgis say they are still a couple months away from growing and manufacturing medical marijuana.
The Crop Shop co-owner Bryan Anderson said they are currently in the middle of converting space at 2951 Whitewood Service Rd., to use for both cultivation and manufacturing. The location is also home to Olson Towing whose owner, Mike Barck, is co-owner of The Crop Shop.
The Sturgis City Council unanimously approved a medical marijuana manufacturing license at its meeting Monday. The council had approved a medical cannabis cultivation license for The Crop Shop in May.
“We’re hoping to be up and running by the end of the year,” Anderson said Tuesday.
After the cultivation license was approved by the city, owners of The Crop Shop had to wait for approval of its state license. Anderson said they have now been approved.
“The state took a long time getting back to us,” Anderson said.
The city is waiting on required improvements and inspection to the location before issuing the cultivation license, said Dave Smith, the city’s director of planning and permitting.
Sturgis has a limit of two on the number of cannabis dispensary licenses it will issue, but for all other cannabis establishment licenses, the number of licenses is unlimited, Smith said.
The Crop Shop paid $7,500 each for both the cultivation and manufacturing license.
“We’re ready to get rolling on this,” Anderson said.
The city received 18 applications for the two dispensary licenses.
Sturgis woman dies in business fire
STURGIS — A Sturgis woman has died in a fire at the business she operated on Sturgis Main Street.
Authorities are not releasing the name of the woman, but friends of Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation when her store caught fire while she was sleeping.
“Jessica was a shining light who loved her friends and family with every fiber of her being. Sturgis (the city and the Rally) will not be the same without her,” her friend Thomas Simmons wrote on his Facebook page Monday morning.
Sturgis Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav confirmed there was a living quarters in the rear of the business.
“The fire marshal deemed it as an accidental cooking fire,” he said.
Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire
WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood.
DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
“That’s the first one I’ve ever seen,” Werlinger said of squirrels causing fires, “but we’ve had birds do it. It happens more often than you think.”
He said with the cured grasses and lack of moisture, it didn’t take long for the fire to grow. Fanned by steady winds, it burned nearly 29 acres just north of Interstate 90 shortly before 2 p.m.
Fire crews cleared the scene around 6 p.m.
Firefighters from Whitewood, Sturgis, St. Onge, Spearfish, South Dakota Wildland Fire, and Black Hills National Forest responded.
Cheyenne Crossing to rebuild
SPEARFISH CANYON — “Closed by fire. Open by desire, ASAP.”
That’s the new motto at the Cheyenne Crossing, as owner Dave Brueckner and his partner Dennis Yungwirth make plans to rebuild. Soon, Brueckner said there will be a banner emblazoned with those words flying high above the restaurant, to let the public know they are moving forward to rebuild their future.
The kitchen fire started at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, when a char grill was left on and grease underneath the grill ignited. Cheyenne Crossing employees who were returning from a catering job discovered the fire, and called it in at about 10 p.m.
While the fire was a disaster, Brueckner said he is looking to the future. He plans to clean up the mess, and rebuild as necessary. Brueckner’s business partner, Yungwirth, has a construction business in Sioux Falls that will help with the rebuild. He hopes to have that completed within the next four to five months.
Despite the fire that shut down the restaurant until further notice, Brueckner said the Cheyenne Crossing catering business is still intact and operating. The catering business operates from a separate kitchen area, that was not destroyed and is still usable. Brueckner said he spent a good part of the weekend after the fire calling clients to assure them their party orders would be fulfilled, and he encourages members of the community to continue looking to the Cheyenne Crossing for any catering needs.
October
Gilt Edge Mine act passes House
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The state is one step closer to obtaining a portion of the Gilt Edge Superfund Site.
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., announced the passage of the act he sponsored Thursday by a 296-127 margin.
“For years this site has been owned and managed by a patchwork quilt of state and federal governments. My bill will make it easier for the State and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to remediate the site by getting the Forest Service out of the middle,” said Johnson. “This land is no longer a forest or natural habitat, nor can it be used for recreation. Allowing South Dakota to purchase and own this land is an important step in finishing the cleanup.”
By federal law, South Dakota is required to provide a 10% match on
EPA’s cleanup costs and, once cleanup is complete, the state will be responsible for 100% of the operation and maintenance costs to collect and treat water at the site in perpetuity.
The act authorizes the state to purchase approximately 266 acres of U.S. Forest Service land in Lawrence County. The land transfer authorized by this legislation allows the state to conduct a cleanup effort within the boundary of the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site once the EPA completes its cleanup actions.
In 1999, the Brohm Mining Company, which operated the mine, filed for bankruptcy leaving the state with 150 million gallons of heavy metal-laden water in three open pits, an un-reclaimed heap leach pad, and a 60-acre waste rock dump.
The problem at the site is that massive quantities of sulfide rock were exposed during Brohm’s efforts to mine gold. When oxygen reacts with the sulfide, acid is produced. Making matters worse, the acid causes further contamination by dissolving various heavy metals.
Brohm held a state permit to mine at Gilt Edge. The state Board of Minerals and Environment granted permission after a complex hearing where opponents raised the question of the potential for acid mine drainage. No one at the time seemed to realize how potentially massive the problem might turn out. In 2020, the EPA declared the area a Superfund site and the cleanup continues today.
To move forward, the state must first have primary authority to continue the cleanup. Currently, the federal government owns the land, and states cannot manage or control federal property.
Toxicology report reveals no Open Cut health risks
LEAD — Dust emanating from the Open Cut does not post a significant short or long term health risk to residents and visitors in Lead, according to a full toxicology report that was recently completed.
In response to health concerns about dust that has blown up from excavated rock that is dumped into the Open Cut, Fermilab officials hired toxicologist Dr. Gary Krieger to conduct the toxicology report that examined the size of the dust particulates and other environmental factors. Krieger’s report is a follow up to presentations he made at public meetings in April and July, to assure the public about the safety of Fermilab’s operation.
According to Krieger, the soils excavated from the Sanford Lab to make space for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility do not present a health hazard for inhalation or direct ingestion by any age group. Additionally, Krieger wrote that there are no significant increased cancer or non-cancer health risks for children or adults who live near the Open Cut, where the dumping is occurring.
“The measured soil concentrations for potential metals of concern potentially attributable to LBNF excavation activities are well below human health risk-based screening concentrations,” Krieger wrote in his report summary. “Similarly, continuously measured levels of fine (PM2.5) or coarse (PM10) particulates are not at a concentration that would produce significant short-term health effects in nearby community members. Finally, crystalline silica concentrations in air do not pose a health risk to the community.”
The toxicology report also notes that the coarse particulate concentrations are well below health-based National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
Krieger’s work to examine the dust in the Open Cut was part of Fermilab’s efforts to mitigate the dust risk in town. Other efforts include adding a tackifier to the rock dumped into the Open Cut, which officials say will bind the particles together so they do not blow up and across town. Fermilab also uses water cannons to spray on the rock as it is being dumped.
Sturgis city manager lawsuit dismissed
STURGIS — Fourth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull dismissed a lawsuit that threatened to do away with the current system of government in Sturgis which allows for the employment of a city manager.
Krull granted the motion Oct. 6, to dismiss the lawsuit brought on March 15, by Tammy and Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz against the city of Sturgis and Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
The Bohns and Vasknetz claimed that the city’s 2007 election to create a system of government employing a city manager was invalid.
“They were attempting to undo the will of the people,” Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said. “We’re pleased with the judge’s ruling. This frivolous lawsuit has cost the taxpayers of Sturgis a great deal of time and money.”
They could not be immediately reached for comment; however, all three sought positions as mayor or council members in the April election. They all stated that they preferred a city administrator over a city manager stating that a city manager has too much power over city operations.
“My clients are still weighing their options,” said Kellen Willert, with Bennett Main Gubbrud & Willert, who represents the Bohns and Vasknetz.
He said one avenue is to appeal Krull’s decision to the state Supreme Court. Another is to await the outcome of the first lawsuit.
That lawsuit is still in litigation seeking to certify the petitions and schedule an election.
Whitewood school receives state award
WHITEWOOD — Whitewood Elementary School received a 2022 National ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act) Distinguished Schools award from the South Dakota Department of Education.
The school serves about 110 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and is part of the Meade 46-1 District. A Department of Education release indicates Whitewood received the award because of exceptional student performance.
State testing conducted each spring determines award winners, according to Whitewood Elementary Principal Brittan Porterfield. He said receiving the award requires high scores on the state tests for two consecutive years.
“It’s a validation and recognition of great things that are going on with our staff, students and community,” Porterfield said in describing the award. He added the community completely supports everything the school does.
A mural with the words ‘Every student, every day, every way’ greets those entering the school. Porterfield explained the motto’s meaning describes the school’s individualized approach with every student.
Noem checks in at Lynn’s Dakotamart
STURGIS – A woman at the self-checkout kiosk in the Lynn’s Dakotamart in Sturgis Wednesday was having trouble with her purchase. When see turned to find the nearest employee for help.
“Excuse me, miss, do you work here,” the woman asked.
It wasn’t an employee though, it was Gov. Kristi Noem.
Hard on the campaign trail, Noem is stopping off at grocery stores across South Dakota, to bolster her sup
port for the proposed repeal of the state’s sales tax on food, which she said could save a South Dakota family of four between $500 and $800 per year.
“I used to work at a grocery store in college to help pay my way through school, the computer systems have changed a little bit since then,” Noem said. “It’s just fun to interact with people who are getting their groceries and hear what’s on their mind, chat with them. It was wonderful to see everybody and see their smiles.”
Noem had originally signaled a wary skepticism in public, for the proposed repeal when it was discussed during the 2022 legislative session.
The state sales tax on food accounts for more than $100 million of the state’s budget. In 2022, it’s on track to bring in closer to $200 million. When asked about how the state would make up that lost revenue in the future should the tax be repealed, Noem again about-faced, saying the state’s revenue projections would support eliminating the tax.
Rocket Ship Park: We have a problem
SPEARFISH — The rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park has been many things to many people – a place to play, a place reflect on the nostalgia of youth, and a place to connect to past and future generations.
“To us it’s a memorial,” said Dr. Jeff Parker, who along with his wife and family, donated the rocket ship slide to the park in honor of their son, John, who passed away at an early age. “In some ways I’m very heartened to see all the people here who care about the rocket ship park that we donated a long time ago; however, I have to say if I’d envisioned having to stand here 30 years ago when we donated it, I never would have done it. The angst and disruption it’s brought up in my family, we’ve just had to relive all those memories. … Our family will stand behind any decision you guys come up with, whether it’s renovate it, (or) remove it. We just ask that you recognize that it is personal to us and it would be devastating to see it,” Parker paused to compose himself. “We don’t want to see it bull-dozed. If you’re going to remove it, we’d like it back.”
Parker was one of several community members who spoke during the Park, Recreation, and Forestry Advisory Board meeting Thursday, in favor of saving the rocket ship.
Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes explained that the city has budgeted $350,000 for a renovation project at Evans Park, whether that money is spend refurbishing the current rocket ship slide feature, or replacing it with brand new structures is at the heart of an impassioned debate.
A lot of safety standards and procedures have changed in the three decades since the rocket ship was installed. In order to comply with those changes, Ehnes met with playground equipment inspectors and insurance adjusters to assemble a report of work that would need to be done.
November
Sandstone open at Colorado Boulevard
SPEARFISH — The entrance to the Sandstone Hills subdivision from Colorado Boulevard is open to through traffic after being closed since April.
More than a month behind schedule, and more than $240,000 over budget, the Sandstone Hills Street project, which was originally scheduled for completion on Oct. 15, has been plagued with delays even before construction began.
When the first bid for the contract came in over budget in 2021, the city had to hold a second opening — in January of this year where it was awarded to GTI Companies, Inc., for $1,491,791.50, already $36,791.50 above its original budget tag of $1,455,000.
Once the ground broke, things did not get easier.
“The underground conditions that we encountered presented some issues, and they impacted cost and schedule. That’s really the takeaway,” explained Spearfish Public Works Director Nick Broyles during a public meeting held by the city in September to address the delays.
Those issues included water line breaks, trench destabilization, and the ever-present supply chain delays. A total of four change orders have made their way across the project since February, adding $ to its budget.
A total of four change orders where tacked onto the project since February, adding $240,562.72 to the overall cost of the project and pushing the completion date to Nov. 26.
City grounds Evans Park rocket ship
SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure.
“I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship doesn’t mean that we are either going to repair it or remove it,” Spearfish City Administrator Steve McFarland said in a prepared statement from the city. “We simply want to ensure the safety of the end user while we decide what steps to take next.”
The decision came following a safety inspection on Oct. 18, which highlighted some of the ways the feature has fallen out of compliance with current playground safety standards since it was installed more than 30 years ago.
“There were some openings that were determined that toddlers could get themselves in an inappropriate position, where they could have their heads through some of the bars,” Spearfish Mayor John Senden explained.
The report also specifically mentioned a protruding bolt, which could “impale a child.” Senden explained that as the city moves forward with its investigation into the safety standards of the feature, it couldn’t ignore the issues that arise.
Senden said he personally reached out to Dr. Jeff Parker, whose family donated the structure in honor of their deceased son, to inform him of the city’s decision prior to the rocket ship being closed.
Timber industry wins appeal
NORTHERN HILLS — The local timber industry got some welcome news last week when a formal review of the findings from a critical general technical report (GTR) found flaws in the conclusion’s methodology.
In February 2021, the Rocky Mountain Research Station in Fort Collins, Colo., issued GTR-422, which forecasted a dire situation in the Black Hills National Forest, which led the U.S. Forest Service to slash its timber sales allotment in the coming years.
“We heard the talking point numerous times that the timber resources have been reduced by 50%, ergo you must reduce timber harvest by 50% and (the review) dispels that myth,” explained Ben Wudtke, executive director for the Black Hills Forest Resources Association (BHFRA).
After the GTR was released, the Forest Service announced a three-year reduction plan that dropped the allowable timber sales from 18.1 million cubic feet (CF) to 12.4 million CF, then to 9.1 million CF in 2022, and 8.86 million CF by 2023. That reduction has already directly affected the timber industry in the Black Hills with the closure of Rushmore Forest Products in Hill City in March 2021.
In November 2021, the BHFRA filed a formal request for correction of information against several claims found in the GTR through the Data Quality Act. That request was ultimately reviewed and denied by the Rocky Mountain Research Station in March of this year, so the association filed a request for reconsideration with an interagency review panel in April. That review panel was comprised of three timber and statistical modeling experts from the Bureau of Land Management, and one research forester from the Forest Service.
“Of the 7 claims, the panel finds that claims 1, 2 and 7 were substantiated as not adequately addressed in the initial response,” read the panel’s response letter.
Belle Fourche dedicates bridge
BUTTE COUNTY — Belle Fourche dedicated a bridge Friday to a Butte County man killed in the Vietnam War.
Born on Dec. 3, 1948 in Burke, South Dakota, LeLund Kahler was the only Butte County military personnel to be killed in action (KIA) during the Vietnam War.
The Center of the Nation Business Association (CoNBA) hosted the LeLund M. Kahler Memorial Bridge dedication on Veterans Day to pay tribute to his services.
Mayor Randy Schmidt spoke at the dedication, providing some insight on Kahler’s life and story.
The bridge is located on the way into the Roundup Complex/Rodeo Grounds in Belle Fourche.
According to the biography of Kahler, provided by the CoNBA, He graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1966, and went to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion for one year.
Kahler was drafted to the Army in Sioux Falls on March 21, 1968, and sent overseas to Vietnam on Aug. 18, 1968.
Kahler was a Squad Leader with Company D, Second Battalion, and 39th Infantry.
On March 2, 1969, Kahler was wounded near Cai Be in Vietnam, and returned to active service after a brief hospital stay. For this, he was awarded the Purple Heart.
Nineteen days after returning to active duty, Kahler died of wounds received while on a reconnaissance mission on April 8, 1969, after being shot by a sniper.
His body was returned to the United States, and buried with military honors on April 17, 1969, at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
Whitewood disbands K-9 unit
WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s police department no longer includes a K-9 unit.
A vote to disband the unit occurred at Monday’s Whitewood City Council meeting following a 25-minute executive session. Members had earlier accepted the resignation letter of Officer Patrick Kaiser, who joined the Deadwood department and was the only officer to handle the drug dog named Davos.
Kaiser’s resignation letter signified a final day of Friday, Nov. 18. Minutes of the meeting indicated that date was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Davos officially joined the Whitewood department in April 2022. His primary role centered on detection of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamines, and mushrooms: base odors and derivatives.
Kaiser’s resignation means Whitewood is short one fulltime officer, and Witcraft said future plans call for filling that space.
Witcraft said it was decided to be best for the city and dog to move on. He added Davos will be placed in another department.
December
B-21 finally unveiled
PALMDALE, Calif. — The world got its first look at the long-awaited B-21 bomber Friday afternoon at an unveiling ceremony.
“The B-21 Raider ushers in a new era. A bomber like no other. With stealth, advanced weapons systems, and an open systems architecture built into every element. This changes everything,” according to a video played at beginning of the ceremony.
The large bomber, shaped in a bat-wing design, was on display in Palmdale, Calif., at Northrop Grumman Corporation’s production facilities.
It is the first-ever, sixth-generation aircraft.
“The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in more than three decades,” Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, said during the ceremony. “It is a testament to America’s enduring advantages in ingenuity and innovation. And it’s proof of the Department’s long-term commitment to building advanced capabilities that will fortify America’s ability to deter aggression, today and into the future.”
Combat saw its first use of bombers in World War I when pilots tossed munitions from open cockpits. The B-21 is the first new bomber introduced since 1988.
Ellsworth Air Force Base, located near Rapid City, will be the first base to receive the new aircraft. It will receive two squadrons – one a training squadron, and the other an operational squadron.
A third squadron of B-21s will eventually be stationed at Ellsworth. Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, and Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, will also receive squadrons.
Deadwood rejects zoning amendment
DEADWOOD – A request by the owners of The Ridge Development, near the Preacher Smith monument in Deadwood to allow up to 150 short-terms rentals in a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at The Ridge Development was shot down unanimously by the Deadwood City Commission Monday.
In June, Deadwood approved an ordinance placing a moratorium on short-term rental allowances in its neighborhoods.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko moved to deny the short-term rental request, second by Commissioner Charlie Struble.
“Right now, we know we have to come up with some future decisions, but this, to me, is putting the cart before the horse. We’re in a moratorium. We’re trying to figure out how many, if any, we want in our areas. I’m hoping that our developers will revisit this and come back with something that we can definitely jump on,” Martinisko said. “It’s just too much. This is our community. This is our town. We want families. And it’s a struggle. And I have struggled thinking about this.”
Home for Christmas
LEAD — If dogs could talk, one Lead pit bull would have quite a story to tell.
“Ruby,” whose owner Kyra Mack is a lifelong resident of Lead, was lost in the woods near Keystone for nearly nine weeks before she was finally brought home late last month. The 7-year old pit bull went from eating and sleeping whenever she wanted in a warm and loving home, to foraging for food in the woods and running in fear from everyone she saw, until she found her owner.
The entire ordeal was quite an adventure for both dog and owner alike, and it started when Mack left her dog with a family member while she went on vacation to Georgia. Mack said while she was away, the family member took Ruby camping with him, despite Mack’s pleas for him to stay home.
Mack said the trouble started when the family member fired a gun while Ruby was in the tent. Ruby, whom Mack said was abused in her previous home and is extremely afraid of loud noises, ran straight through the tent and into the woods. When Mack got the call about her lost dog, she and her mother, Karen Mack, got on the next plane from Georgia to come home and search for her beloved Ruby.
Today, Kyra said Ruby is settling into home, but the once very quiet and well-mannered dog now barks and jumps regularly. Kyra thinks the new behavior is a trauma response from her time in the woods, and is hopeful that it will subside as Ruby becomes more comfortable at home.
Mercury incident prompts L-D school closure
LEAD — A student who brought elemental mercury to school Dec. 12 and shared it with friends set in motion a series of mitigation protocols that ultimately led to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) involvement and Lead-Deadwood High School being closed for final cleanup efforts Monday.
Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, said a high school student brought a quantity of elemental mercury to school from home, not realizing that it is a hazardous material.
“When Mr. (Mark) Jacobs, our high school principal, became aware of the situation, he had the student and the mercury removed from class, he contacted our school nurse, Darcy Percy, and the two of them went to work tracking down which students had direct contact with the substance and in which rooms that contact occurred. Nurse (Darcy) Percy then made contact with the family of each student that we were aware had been directly impacted,” Person said. “In the midst of navigating differing public opinion, the district is charged with the task of doing what is right for students, and we believe that what is right for students is striking the balance of keeping student and staff safety the top priority while recognizing the pragmatic impetus of operating our school.”
The student had found the mercury in his attic and had been playing with it at home for several days before taking it to school.
Person said that fortunately, due to the blizzard and school closure Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 12 was the only day students were in school and district officials and the EPA took time to deal with the situation appropriately.
Spearfish approves Rocket Ship renovation
SPEARFISH — The saga has finally come to a close. The rocketship at Evans Park has met its fate — renovation.
Monday, Spearfish City Council met, hearing presentations from Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes and Jared Capp of Pangea Design Group, about the future of the rocketship.
The matter of replacing the rocketship was initially brought up in August, as city officials have been working on replacing aging playgrounds around town for the last 10 years.
“With (the) rocketship being close to 30 years old and showing its age with some rust and (safety) issues, and not meeting standards, staff thought it’d be prudent to replace that one next in our order of things.” Ehnes said.
When the replacement of the rocketship was brought to the table, concerned citizen Lynn Ensor asked Ehnes if there was any way to renovate the structure. Ensor researched the matter herself, and found that there have been many rocketship structure renovations completed around the country.
In November, the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Advisory Board voted 6-2 in favor of renovation.
Councilman Scott Hourigan made a motion to renovate the current rocketship to meet current standards.
The motion was approved and carried by all city council members.
Gilt Edge cleanup bill awaits signature
DEADWOOD — President Biden is expected to sign a bill this week that would allow the state of South Dakota to purchase 266 acres of federal land at the Gilt Edge Mine Superfund Site, a move that would allow the state to take necessary measures to clean up the land.
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. introduced the Gilt Edge Mine Conveyance Act that has now passed the House and Senate, which will allow the state to purchase the land from the U.S. Forest Service. That would give the state primary authority in the superfund cleanup efforts, for which the state is federally responsible. As long as the U.S. Forest Service owns the land, the state cannot effectively conduct its cleanup efforts, because states cannot manage or control federal property.
Johnson explained that the bill basically takes the Forest Service out of the middle of the cleanup efforts for the superfund site.
For the last 20 years, the Environmental Protection Agency has been working to treat the contaminated water, covering the area with plastic to prevent water from leaching into the land, and recovering it with grass.
