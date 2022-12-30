The news staff at the Black Hills Pioneer selected the top stories from 2022, and the following is part two of a three-part series published Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
May
L-D communities pack school board meeting
LEAD — No matter what the agenda, inclusivity, equity, and acceptance were the overriding themes Tuesday night, as the Lead-Deadwood community weighed in on a proposed school policy setting forth materials and decorations displayed by employees on district property.
The materials the policy addresses include, but are not limited to signs, posters, fliers, banners, flags, or decorations, including images symbols, or text.
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person explained where the proposed policy originated from and said the topic is not something that is unique to the Lead-Deadwood School District.
“We’re just gonna’ call it like it is,” Person said. “We have had this controversy in our school district, and I think anybody that denies that, that has been privy to the facts, is not being truthful. It has been controversial, and it started out with some signs that said, “Safe Space,” rainbow on that. What’s been very difficult about this, I think we can all get behind the idea of a safe space for all kids. I think every educator — and I believe this — every educator we have in this district cares about kids and wants what’s best for kids. I really believe that. And I think where things go off the rails a little bit, is we don’t all agree on what that means, on what is best for kids.”
Person went on to say, in absence of a policy, it becomes unclear what the district will allow and what it will not.
“This landed in our laps and people have not let it go,” he said. “So, here we are … my personal viewpoints don’t matter. I need to try and carry out the will of the board and try and direct it in a way that we can defend, and in a way that’s going to put us on solid legal ground. I know this gets to be a passionate issue and, again, I would remind everybody that I think people are coming from a good place, but we just, we don’t all agree on the way the world should be.”
Monument Health makes major announcements
SPEARFISH — Officials from Monument Health gathered in Spearfish Wednesday to announce two major projects marking an $80 million expansion of services in the Northern Hills.
“Lookout Memorial Hospital was built to support the community, and so we’re here to carry on that vision today,” said Paulette Davidson, president and CEO of Monument Health. “We’re here to expand the healthcare services that we need to keep people closer to home and allow the Spearfish community to grow and continue to prosper going forward.”
The 78,000 square-foot expansions will include new operating rooms, private patient rooms, endoscopy rooms, and a new main entrance; as well as an expanded emergency wing.
The hospital also announced that it would build a new facility near Exit 17, which would specialize in ear, nose, and throat, dermatology, orthopedics, and podiatry.
The Monument Health Foundation has committed $3.5 million to the project, with a goal of raising an additional $2.5 million in the near future.
June
L-D health entities celebrate anniversaries
DEADWOOD — One thing hasn’t changed about Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic over the past 125 years— locals are dang glad to have their hometown hospital.
That said, it was a monumental day in Deadwood, as May 19 marked Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic Day, declared by Mayor David Ruth, Jr. and where officials celebrated not only the hospital’s 125th anniversary, but also honored the clinic’s 40th anniversary with a reception at Deadwood Mountain Grand.
The Deadwood hospital’s roots were set down Jan. 15, 1897, when the Benedictine Sisters purchased a former school in Deadwood, ultimately opening Deadwood St. Joseph’s Hospital on land that today is home to Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic..
On July 26, 1982, a new clinic, owned by Homestake Mine, opened on the St. Joseph campus and on May 18, 1983, the Deadwood Business Community purchased St. Joseph Hospital from the Benedictine Sisters and changed the name to Northern Hills General Hospital.
On Jan. 30, 1985, the Northern Hills General Hospital merged with Rapid City Regional Hospital.
In 2001, the clinic was purchased from Homestake Mine by Regional Hospital. Both entities are now known as Monument Health.
The purpose of Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic, which, today, employs 105, is to help patients and communities live well by demonstrating trust, respect, compassion, community, and excellence.
SD Legislature impeaches, removes Ravnsborg
PIERRE (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal crash, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash.
Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican who only recently announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, showed little emotion as senators convicted him first of committing a crime that caused someone’s death. They then delivered another guilty verdict on a malfeasance charge that alleged he misled investigators and misused his office.
The convictions required a two-thirds majority in the Senate, controlled 32-3 by Republicans. Senators mustered the bare minimum 24 votes to convict Ravnsborg on the first charge, with some senators saying the two misdemeanors he pleaded guilty to weren’t serious enough crimes to warrant impeachment. The malfeasance charge — Ravnsborg also asked investigators what data could be found on his cellphone, among other things — sailed through with 31 votes.
Votes to bar Ravnsborg from future office, taken on both counts, were unanimous.
Lawrence County locks down $52M jail price
DEADWOOD — Plagued by a skyrocketing construction environment and coming in at nearly $9 million over budget, the Lawrence County Commission Thursday moved to award the sole bid on the Public Safety & Services Center at $44.9 million to RCS Construction, with project soft costs, or furnishings, remaining $5.7 million, and a $1.4 million court services option to be added to the bid via change order in the coming weeks, bringing the total project cost to roughly $52 million.
Nemo church celebrating 100th
NEMO — Nemo Community Church will observe its centennial this Sunday, inside the building located at 12755 Nemo Rd.
A special worship service is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by lunch. Speakers at the service include Pastor Bob Anderson with Trails End Camp in Ekalaka, Mont., along with Ryan Petrik.
Nemo was 30 years old before a church was built. Services and Sunday School were held in Woodman Hall, which currently houses the fire hall.
The Presbyterians staffed a manse — a clergy house but not a house of worship — prior to that time. Rev. John W. Taylor built the manse.
Homestake rented the manse as an employees’ home when it was not being used as a parsonage.
Women of the Nemo community started raising money to construct a church building. Finnish and Swedish builders settled in Nemo and worked at the Hearst sawmill.
Nemo Community Church was dedicated on June 18, 1922. It has always set at its current location and carried this name.
Rev. Mrs. A.E. Deason ministered at the church while the building was being constructed. She served during the years 1920 and 1921, but it is not known if she ministered there after construction ended.
Local VA hospitals off chopping block
SPEARFISH — The Fort Meade and Hot Springs Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals will remain as is after a VA proposal announced in March would have turned them into clinics.
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., announced the news this morning at the Hot Springs VA.
In 2018, when Congress passed the MISSION Act, it required that the Veterans Affairs Administration undergo the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR).
“As Senators, we share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans,” Rounds said in a prepared statement. “We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward.”
July
Funeral for fallen Marine at St. Onge
ST. ONGE — A fallen Marine was laid to rest Friday afternoon at the Little Dane Cemetery in St. Onge.
Cpl. Seth Dean Rasmuson, 21, from Buffalo, Wyo., was one of five Marines killed in a training accident June 8 when the Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, in which he was a crew chief, crashed near the California/Arizona border.
Rasmuson was born in Rapid City, on Feb. 22, 2001, to Curtis and Jennifer Rasmuson.
Donations in Seth’s memory may be made to the Seth Rasmuson Memorial, a fund set up for his son Reed’s education in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Sturgis annexes Vanocker Canyon property
STURGIS — By the end of the week, the city of Sturgis hopes to have proposals on how to develop a 77-acre tract of land it recently purchased in Vanocker Canyon.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie told the city council Tuesday that the city has selected two developers to complete final proposals for the development and that they hope to get them by Friday, July 8. He said both developers would include in their plans a portion of property set aside to construct an aquatic adventure park.
The city anticipates holding additional public comment meetings in late August or September to review the selected developer’s proposals and to provide final comments on the proposed aquatic park.
Then, Ainslie said, it is anticipated that the city council would make a final decision on transferring the property to the developer and approving the financing package for the aquatic park in October.
In March, the Sturgis City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a 77-acre tract of land abutting the Sturgis city limits across from Scott Peterson Motors in Vanocker Canyon for $1.4 million. Money for the land came from the city’s reserves.
Lead man pleads not guilty
DEADWOOD — A Lead man who allegedly shot another man over a parking dispute in Lead a June 14, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse and bond was set at $500,000.
Robert H. Gillis was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 22 and charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
According to court documents, at approximately 6:21 p.m. on June 14, Gillis called police reporting a parking complaint at 116 ½ Grand Ave. Before police arrived, another call was made reporting a gunshot fired. Olesen was found at the scene with two gunshot wounds, and a handgun, believed to have been used in the incident, was located.
Bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety and terms include no alcohol, no access to weapons of any kind, that Gillis attend his medical and mental health appointments and that he take all medications prescribed to him. Additionally, Gillis is not allowed to live or be in the Lead area. PBTs were ordered weekly and Gillis is due back in court Aug. 4 for a motions hearing.
Neiman announces ‘curtailing’ at area mills
SPEARFISH — Neiman Enterprises announced Thursday that it would reduce production in its Black Hills sawmills as a direct result of diminished timer sales allotted by the U.S. Forest Service.
“While we may not agree with the reduction in timber harvest that led to these curtailments, we are committed to our partnerships with all stakeholders, including the local, regional and national levels of the US Forest Service, and will continue to work side-by-side with them to maintain the health of the Black Hills National Forest,” Jim Neiman, president of Neiman Enterprises, said in a prepared statement Thursday.
The “curtailments” include reducing the production workweek by 20 hours in Spearfish, and eliminating an entire shift at the Hulett, Wyo., location, which will drop its production by 50%.
For the moment no layoffs are planned for either sawmill, which employs around 270 fulltime workers between the two. However, as the current National Forest management plan intends to reduce the allotted timber sale by an additional 3,540,000 cubic feet (29%) by 2024, Merryman said the current curtailments wont be enough to sustain both plants for that time.
The Forest Service is currently in the process of revising it’s forest management plan, which could change the allotted timber sales in the forest moving forward.
August
82nd Rally sees lower numbers
STURGIS — Although final numbers of vehicles entering Sturgis for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally won’t be available for another week or so, all indications are that this year’s Rally attendance was down.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation places vehicle counters in various locations around Sturgis. In most years, they share figures and compare them to the same time period the year previous.
But this year, daily totals were compared to a five-year average. That average would have included 2020 when attendance was down because of COVID-19.
Numbers for the first seven days of the 2022 Rally show vehicle counts down by about 5.5 percent from 423,573 vehicles last year to 400,341 this year. But throw in the five-year average and it shows vehicles entering Sturgis up by about 2.2%.
This year there were more people coming into Sturgis in the weeks leading up to the official start of the Rally on Aug. 5.
This year, the weather was a factor with days of heat hovering in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
SBHS grad thankful to be alive
STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive.
The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
Law enforcement and first responders were called to the scene near Bear Butte about 8 p.m. north of Sturgis along Highway 79.
According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, Puckett was power paragliding with three friends. They said they had left from the Sturgis Airport and were returning when the accident happened.
One of the other flyers told law enforcement that he saw Puckett’s paraglider descending, then saw a flash.
Merwin said Puckett apparently struck a power line which caused a power outage in the area for a time. He said West River Electric crews also responded to the accident.
Puckett was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital, then airlifted to Swedish Medical Center in Denver where he continues to recuperate.
Puckett had burns over about 23% of his body and has had to have five fingers amputated.
He is scheduled to undergo surgery today to take some skin grafts from his back and use it on his hands and leg where they did a muscle flap. He said he also has exit wounds where the electricity left his body after striking the live power line.
Puckett said he can’t put into words how much it has meant to have people go out of their way to help him.
Lead officially opens skate park
LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps.
On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon cutting. Evergreen Skateparks designed and built the facility that skaters, bikers, and scooters of all ages are raving about.
Just before cutting the ribbon for the skatepark, Mayor Ron Everett explained that the idea to build the facility came from when Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture offered to give the city money to re-surface the former, and much smaller skatepark that was comprised of metal half pipes and rails. That sparked a further conversation about expanding and improving the popular park. When former Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl retired from his post, he took on the project to research possibilities and raise money for the project. Overall, Stahl and others helped raise more than $280,000 to pay for the park. The city of Lead, Everett said, only had to pay about 12% of the overall cost.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.