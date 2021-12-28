The news staff at the Black Hills Pioneer selected the top stories from 2021, and the following is part one of a three-part series, published Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
January
COVID-19 vaccine just months away for many South Dakotans
PIERRE — South Dakota continues to lead the nation in number of doses of COVID-19 vaccinations administered.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon attributes the success to several factors, chief among them is the willingness of South Dakotas to step up to receive the vaccine.
“We’re very pleased that people in South Dakota are wanting the vaccine and getting the vaccine when it has been made available to them,” she said during the Department of Health’s weekly news conference Wednesday.
To date, 31,267 South Dakotans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and of those, 101 have gotten the second dose required to complete the process.
Mine collapse homeowners receive donations
BLACK HAWK — Hideaway Hills homeowners Lori Kiehn and Albert Reitz are grateful for the disaster relief funds they received from Catholic Social Services and three other foundations in December.
The Catholic Social Services Disaster Relief Department, with additional funding provided by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, the South Dakota Community Foundation and Catholic Charities USA, raised $20,000 that was distributed among 12 homeowners. All of their homes are uninhabitable due to a large sinkhole created by the collapse of an abandoned gypsum mine beneath their Black Hawk subdivision in April 2020.
Kiehn said she was thankful and appreciative for the funds.
“It has been very helpful,” said Kiehn of the donation.
Kiehn said she and Reitz, her fiancé, were contacted this past summer by Catholic Social Services and told the agency wanted to raise money for the evacuated homeowners. She said they also offered counseling services to each household.
Deadwood does more to address short-term rental violations
DEADWOOD — When it comes to short-term rental violations and an impetus to begin navigating this slippery slope and ramping up its regulation, Deadwood is taking the bull by the horns, so to speak.
The Deadwood City Commission granted permission to pay Harmari by LTAS $5,500 for the license and subscription agreement for the purpose of regulating short-term rentals.
The purchase was approved by the commission Dec. 21 and is a planning and zoning budgeted item for 2021.
“Deadwood has had a struggle throughout time dealing with short-term rentals,” said Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell. “As I investigated this topic, we’re in the same boat as 90% of the country is in. And this is what most cities are doing now. They’re branching out to a third-party company to assist and to help regulate these. There’s just so many different avenues for these illegal short-term rentals to market. Whether it’s after hours or just picking certain times so you can’t catch them.”
Belle Fourche school events now open to public
Classification to be continually assessed based on COVID-19 case numbers
BELLE FOURCHE –– With COVID-19 cases declining in the area, the Belle Fourche School Board Monday agreed to begin allowing anyone to attend school sports and activities, contingent upon the continual monitoring of local case numbers.
Adam Nowowiejski, the district’s activity director brought the topic to the board to discuss after some public fervor related to event attendance.
“I just know that everybody … is getting pressure about the restrictions that are currently in place,” he said. “And the public essentially feels that our (COVID-19) numbers, as far as how low they are … constitutes opening up our facilities.”
Local teachers react to Noem’s call for civics education reform
NORTHERN HILLS — Gov. Kristi Noem’s recent call for more civic education and better curriculum in the schools has drawn limited support from some local educators who disagree with her assessment that recent violent acts are the result of a lack of knowledge.
During her State of the State Address to the Legislature Jan. 12, Noem announced that she has directed her administration to write new and more comprehensive curriculum for American and state history, in an effort to reform civics education in the state. She followed her speech up with a prepared statement to the media about her reasons behind boosting civics education in the state, pointing toward last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as a key reason.
February
School facilities plan moves forward with CTE center, delays West Ele. Renovation
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board selected Plan B of a five-year facility plan at its Jan. 11 meeting that narrows the scope of projects and changes the priorities of some projects.
The biggest difference between Plan A and Plan B is, Plan B delays the decision to renovate West Elementary School for three years.
“That building can survive. It is not falling down. It’s not condemned. The systems will work for at least another three years,” Kirk Easton, superintendent of the district, told board members.
The reason for the delay is three-fold, Easton said.
First would be the construction of a career and technical education center (CTE) adjacent to the high school, in 2022. The CTE center is estimated to cost $9 million to $11.5 million.
DIRECT Act seeks to get SD beef sold to surrounding states
SPEARFISH — On Jan. 28, U.S. Rep Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., introduced the Direct Interstate Retail Exemption for Certain Transactions (DIRECT) Act to Congress, which would attempt to allow state inspected meat to be sold online to consumers across state lines.
“Today, a few large players have too much control over our meat supply chains. In many states, state meat inspection is every bit as good as federal meat inspection,” said Johnson. “The DIRECT Act would unlock the entrepreneurship of state-inspected processors without compromising food safety.”
Johnson introduced the act during the last Congressional session, but said it was a little too late to gain the footing it needed to pass.
“It started to gain momentum at the end of last Congress; we ran out of time so this is really our attempt to continue to build on that momentum,” he said.
Deadwood distributes $17.7K in parking funds to 16 non-profits
DEADWOOD — Christmas comes but twice a year in Deadwood, as the city commission approved distributions Feb. 16 to non-profit organizations from $17,795 collected during the city’s second annual Holiday Parking Donation promotion.
“I would like to thank everyone for their involvement, not just city staff, but the visitors and employees of Deadwood, just to thank them for their contributions knowing that this money was going to charities in the Deadwood area, specifically those that impacted our community,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “So we thank you guys for pitching in and it’s nice to be able to do this. Hopefully, we can continue this as we move forward.”
A partnership between the city and the chamber of commerce, any funds collected by accidental payment to the meters or by donation during free metered parking in Deadwood from roughly Thanksgiving through Christmas Day were earmarked for local charities.
All parking spots outside the parking ramp that require payment were free of charge, but drivers could choose to donate any amount into the meters or kiosks and the funds will all go to local charities. The $5 fee for parking in the Broadway Parking Garage was still charged and was also included as part of the charity promotion.
Care givers grateful to provide COVID-19 vaccinations
STURGIS — Two veteran Black Hills healthcare workers say being a part of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out has been the highlight of their careers.
“I’ve been in healthcare for over 40 years, and this is the most wonderful thing I’ve done,” said Kerry Greear, a nurse practitioner who works at Monument Health Spearfish 10th Street Clinic.
The same holds true for Mary Seifert, a registered nurse at Monument Health in Rapid City.
“I’ve worked in ER to surgery to an office setting, but this is by far the biggest thing I have done in my 40 years,” she said after administering a shot to a patient at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Herberger’s store in Rapid City recently.
People are so tired of being holed up in their homes because of the pandemic, Seifert said.
March
Sky Ridge Sports Complex gets design approval
SPEARFISH – The 40-acre sports complex that will be built in conjunction with the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is reaching its final stage in the design process and will feature four tournament-ready softball fields and six soccer fields.
“This complex is going to be unique in the fact that it’s not just going to be 40 acres of flat ground,” said Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes. “We had to work with the terrain and because of that, all the soccer fields will be terraced.”
The softball fields will be built to adult regulation size, but scalable to accommodate youth participation. Five of the soccer fields will be built to tournament regulations, but one will be expanded to “championship size” for extra seating, lights and scoreboard.
A large concession/restroom building is planned to be located in the center of the softball fields that will also house a climate controlled coach/umpire room. A smaller concession stand will also be built near the soccer fields and east parking lot.
AG fatal crash criminal case moves into courtroom today
PIERRE — Six months to the day he ran over and killed Joe Boever, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s criminal case will move into a courtroom.
That doesn’t mean he will be there, however.
Ravensborg’s initial appearance is set for 4 p.m. in the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. He has been charged with three misdemeanors for the Sept. 12 fatal crash.
“It is unlikely that the defendant will appear in person on these charges; an attorney can appear on behalf of the defendant,” prosecutor Michael Moore said.
Ravnsborg’s lawyer, Timothy J. Rensch of Rapid City, has confirmed his client will not be present.
Ravnsborg has been charged with operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change and careless driving. The maximum penalty for each is 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
$2.4 million back on track
City of Belle Fourche allocates $120K grant previously budgeted for project
BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council Monday approved the disbursement of $120,000 to the Belle Fourche Development Corporation (BFDC) after a short standoff between the parties related to a multi-million-dollar federal grant to improve the rail connected to the Belle Fourche Industrial & Rail Park.
The city council first discussed the grant during the Sept. 2, 2020, budget meeting when BFDC approached the city for assistance related to a hefty opportunity to further develop the community’s rail capabilities.
Federal Railroad Administration and South Dakota Department of Transportation grant funds have been awarded to construct a $2.4 million rail project at the park. BFDC sought the out the grant, an 80/20 match, which required $480,000, or 20%, for the local match.
Spearfish approves Miller Ranch annexation
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council unanimously approved the annexation of the Miller Ranch along Colorado Boulevard and Christensen Drive.
The annexation consists of 274 acres within the 294-acre project site and the planned development of the site will include single-family, duplex and multi-family housing as well as a small section of commercial and office space.
City Planner Jayna Watson told council members that the first phase of the development would start along the Christensen Drive area and would consist of 57 lots.
The land is owned by MC Ranch LLC, operated by Attas Boutrous, of Bismarck, N.D., Watson said. He also owns a home locally.
Throughout the development of the land, somewhere between 15-20 years, there would be: 342 single-family homes, 18 townhouses, and 54 apartment units, likely in several buildings, constructed. Additionally 12,500 square feet of retail space and 9,950 square feet of office space are planned.
While the first phase of the development would be accessed from Christensen Drive, the second and subsequent phases would require an access point from Colorado Boulevard, across from Sandstone Hills Drive.
Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park plans to be revealed
A man-made lake with amenities for all ages could be coming to Sturgis.
It all began when the city began discussing some sort of outdoor aquatics venue within the city. The city made a call for citizens to serve on a committee to discuss a splashpad.
But it was evident early on that committee members did not want a splashpad, but some sort of outdoor pool.
Allison Carter, chairperson of the Sturgis Aquatics Committee, said they worked toward that end, but funding, cost and location were identified as barriers.
“In order to build something like Spearfish has, we believed was just completely out of the realm for Sturgis. It was just too expensive. We were getting cost estimates of 9, 12 and 15 million dollars to build something like that.”
Added to that were high maintenance costs.
“From an ecological standpoint, it made sense to move away from that direction,” she said.
April
COVID-19 numbers inching upward
SD to allow all residents 16+ to get vaccine starting Monday
PIERRE — Cases of COVID-19 across South Dakota are on the rise, and state officials are asking residents to remain vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus.
The CDC this week has sounded alarm bells because of increases in COVID-19 they are seeing nationwide, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday during a news conference.
“There is a big push for people to hang in there for a few more months so that we can avoid unnecessary cases and more deaths,” she said.
This rise comes as people plan to gather for the Easter holiday weekend.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton confirmed the rise in cases saying that over the past week from March 21-27, the state has seen an average of 198 cases per day, which is a 13% increase from the previous week.
Cool research!
Spearfish native conducts scientific studies in polar regions
SPEARFISH — A Spearfish native has worked her way up to a pretty cool job — literally.
Jennifer Mercer has worked her way from Antarctica to the Arctic Ocean, doing atmospheric and snow studies. Now, she’s the Acting Section Head for the Arctic Sciences Section of the National Science Foundation.
Mercer said her journey into the Arctic started in college with her interest in photography and journalism, when her mom bought her a coffee table book, “Poles Apart,” by famous nature photographer Galen Rowell.
“It is a book that contrasts the Arctic against the Antarctic. I remember looking through it and thinking someday I’m going to go to these places. I carried it with me. I didn’t know how I was going to go to those places, but that was the first conscious thought I had of anything related to traveling to the polar regions.”
Early camping reservations skyrocket in 2021
GFP officials say ‘plan ahead’ to get reservations
PIERRE — Early reservation sales point to a strong outdoor recreation season in 2021, officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks said Friday.
Al Nedved, assistant parks director for the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks, said camping revenue and park sticker sales from reservations through July 4 are up by 167% from where they were at this time last year. Residents and visitors have reserved 2,040 campsites so far this year, compared to 765 last year.
“Even though March is a slow month, all signs are pointing to a strong year, possibly surpassing last year,” Nedved said. “Our message for the coming year is encouraging people to plan ahead. Try to get on that reservation system as soon as you can and consider trying some new parks and new experiences, where the demand isn’t quite as heavy.”
To tree, or not to tree
Finding balance in the Black Hills National Forest
SPEARFISH — The question isn’t, “should commercial timber sales take place in the Black Hills,” the question is, “how many commercial timber sales should take place in the Black Hills.”
That is the crux of a conversation currently taking place between: forest officials from the National Forest Service, which regulates and manages the Black Hills National Forest; the Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board, a 32-member committee made up of stakeholders with specific interest in the Black Hills; and the Black Hills Forest Resource Association, which advocates for the forest products industry.
BH Power proposes new tariff for renewable energy customers
Customers say utility company penalizing solar, wind energy producers
SPEARFISH — Black Hills Power customers who have renewable energy systems would pay for 100 percent of their energy consumption, even that which they produce themselves, and be reimbursed at a much lower rate for solar and wind energy production under a proposed “buy all, sell all” tariff.
Black Hills Power Inc., doing business as Black Hills Energy, presented its proposed Cogeneration and Small Power Production Service Tariff, also known as the QF Service Tariff, March 19 to the Public Utilities Commission for approval. The proposed tariff applies to Black Hills Power customers who are able to generate 1 megawatt or less of their own electricity through solar or other renewable energy systems. The change would require those customers to purchase 100% of their electricity, including that which they produce through their own systems, from the utility company. According to the power company, rates vary between customers. Additionally, the tariff assesses a $10 per month charge related to the maintenance and service of the power meter. This is the “buy all” portion of the proposal.
In what is called the “sell all” portion of the tariff, Black Hills Energy proposes to pay its renewable energy customers for all of the power they generate, at its current avoided cost rate of $.0248 per kilowatt hour.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.