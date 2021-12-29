The news staff at the Black Hills Pioneer selected the top stories from 2021, and the following is part one of a three-part series, published Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
May
Coeur Wharf pulls off record year in 2020
Success prompts officials to explore mine life extension
LEAD — With a record year on the books for 2020, Coeur Wharf officials are looking to extend the life of the gold mine even further, with no planned disturbance outside the current pit boundary.
“2020 was a great year for us when it came to the end of the year. We had a record year on revenue and profits, which is really good,” said General Manager Ken Nelson. “We produced over 92,000 ounces of gold. We had projected 86,000 ounces. So, with gold hitting highs all year and us hitting above our plan, that helped our record year. Not only because of gold production, this helped our communities and state. We paid over $8 million in gold severance tax, when the state needed it most, during this pandemic.”
In a normal year, Coeur Wharf would pay between $3 million and $4 million in severance tax.
If a tree falls in the forest, does it make a profit?
How timber sells, through timber sales in the Black Hills
SPEARFISH — In 1899, Gifford Pinchot, the very first chief of the U.S. Forest Service, developed the very first set of logging guidelines for the federal government’s very first timber sale, which took place right here in the Black Hills.
It was located south of what is now Nemo.
Today, that tradition has carried on as the Forest Service continues to monitor, investigate, and develop timber sale programs in the Black Hills National Forest.
There is a misconception that the Forest Service and the timber industry exist at odds with one another. A more accurate picture is that of a symbiotic relationship. On the one hand, the Forest Service needs the resources brought by industry – money – automation – innovation. In return, the timber industry vitally relies on the raw material produced from a well-stocked forest, which is only achieved through proper, well thought out, scientific management.
Hill City welcomes, commemorates new Smokey Bear attraction
Ribbon cutting, celebration recognizes communities 1939 historical connection
HILL CITY –– Sitting at 30 feet tall and at 25 feet in length - he’s the “big” story in Hill City this summer - literally.
Brothers Jordan and Jarrett Dahl, of Dahl Brothers Chainsaw Art, along with a team of artists from all over the country, created the world’s largest Smokey Bear in just 10 days.
This Smokey Bear is extra special, however.
Smokey Bear is the official mascot of the Hill City Schools Rangers, recognizing the assistance of a crew of 25 Hill City school boys — including the entire basketball squad, one eighth grader and several boys who recently attended school or graduated who assisted the Civilian Conservation Corps, U.S. National Forest Rangers and were among the 4,000+ firefighters and in battling a three-day fire in July 1939.
Because of their service, the U.S. Forest Service recognized the “Rangers” crew from the Hill City Schools and awarded them the distinction of being the only school district in the country allowed to use Smokey Bear as its mascot.
Black bear spotted throughout Northern Hills
LEAD — A black bear has been spotted roaming the Northern Hills lately.
Monday night, it was captured on security camera at the Mystic Hills Hideaway south of Lead and Deadwood.
It appeared as if it was the same one spotted Saturday in Lead, and along Maitland Road in late April. Additional reports indicated a bear was around Spearfish just before that.
Bears occasionally roam through the Black Hills. For the last three years, residents have reported the bruins to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks. In 2020, a bear, jet black in color, was spotted near Hermosa, loping through a field as a passerby videoed the bear from his car window.
In 2019, one was rummaging through garbage cans in the Mountain Plains subdivision near Spearfish. Several days later, it was spotted on a game camera in the Aspen Hills area.
The bear videoed at Mystic Hills ambled along in front of a building, while it strolled slowly through the back yard of a Lead residence.
7,000 masks made
makeSPACE completes #MasksForSpearfish project
SPEARFISH — When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, makeSPACE temporarily closed its physical doors to the public. After consultations with local hospitals and clinics, they realized there was an immediate need for cloth masks for healthcare workers and patients. By the end of March, makeSPACE had launched the #MasksForMonument project to engage the community and provide supplies to produce masks and isolation gowns for area hospitals, clinics, and assisted living facilities.
Over one year later, this massive community effort resulted in sewing over 7,000 masks and nearly 170 isolation gowns.
“We were amazed to see how the community responded to make this project possible. With countless volunteer hours by individual sewers, and contributions by local businesses and Foundations, together we helped to keep the Northern Hills community healthy,” said Elizabeth Freer, chair of the makeSPACE board. “The project brought the community together and provided connection and purpose when people felt isolated at the start of the pandemic. We know other organizations and individuals also made masks for the community, so the makeSPACE effort is just part of a bigger picture.”
June
Paige McPherson’s Olympic dream still alive
STURGIS — McPherson was supposed to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the “Summer Olympics” to be postponed until 2021.
“There were a whole lot of mixed emotions. It was definitely frustrating just because we were starting our incline to our peak of our high performance plan for the Olympics,” said McPherson. “So having to hear that it’s been postponed a year our training schedule and strategy overall had to change, in order to adjust to a whole new year.
“At the same time we understood because by that time we heard about what was going on with the pandemic. Other sports, not just taekwondo were having trouble just qualifying let alone athletes that are in pools or using large facilities weren’t able to train to get ready to go to the Olympics.”
D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery celebrates 125 years
SPEARFISH — on June 11, 1896, congress signed a bill appropriating $5,000 to what was then called the Spearfish Fish Culture Hatchery, 125 years later, the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives is celebrating with a summer-long series of events.
“There’ll be a different date when D.C. Booth actually came and started his position, and in 1899 they built the hatchery, but it was in 1896 that congress appropriated money for it,” explained Karen Holzer, executive director of the Booth Society, the marketing and fundraising arm of the hatchery.
Hashing out marijuana laws in South Dakota
SOUTH DAKOTA — As the July 1 deadline for the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota fast approaches, many folks across the state are left wondering why legislative lawmakers seem to have waited so long to implement regulatory changes to the Initiated Measure 26, the ballot measure approved Nov. 3, 2020 by a 70% margin.
The Pioneer reached out to several members of the state legislature to find out what work was done during the last session, and what is being done now to address legal marijuana use in South Dakota.
Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, was the lone legislator who got a regulatory bill passed.
“I think it was paramount among almost every legislator there to follow the will of the people,” Fitzgerald said. “We would have discussions all the time on what we were going to do, whether we liked it or not.”
Ranchers suffering with lack of moisture
STURGIS — Joe Urbaniak could see the writing on the wall.
The fifth-generation central Meade County rancher had more cattle than his parched land could sustain. Lack of moisture means no grass and no hay crop. Some say it’s the worst they have seen in 50 years or more.
So, Urbaniak did what many ranchers in the area have been contemplating. He sold off some of his cattle.
“We sold some pairs a couple weeks back at St. Onge. A guy from Wisconsin bought them. I guess Wisconsin has more grass than we do,” Urbaniak said.
Urbaniak isn’t alone, said Justin Tupper, general manager of St. Onge Livestock. He said the number of cattle on the auction block is unusually high for this time of year.
“We had 3,000 cattle here last week at a time when we usually have about 300. We’re probably going to have another 2,500 cattle this week when we should be in one of the slowest times of the year. There is no question that people are starting to thin them out,” Tupper said of ranchers’ cattle herds.
July
Deadwood’s sports betting law goes into effect today
DEADWOOD — Today, sports wagering service providers can submit their $5,000 applications to the South Dakota Gaming Commission for consideration, as Senate Bill 44, which ushers in sports wagering in Deadwood is now in effect and operators are already tuning in their TVs.
“Obviously, the gaming commission has to do the background and investigations and that process they have to go through to get them licensed so that they can provide the services to the casinos here in Deadwood,” said Deadwood Gaming Association(DGA) Executive Director Mike Rodman. “Each one of the casinos will team up with a service provider. They’re basically the folks that will work with them, set the odds and probably provide the equipment and the expertise for the sports wagering.”
Rodman estimates around 10 properties in Deadwood will be the first to offer sports wagering.
Second sinkhole may be possible in Hideaway Hills
BLACK HAWK — Findings of a Montana Tech study show that a second sinkhole may be lurking below the surface of the Hideaway Hills subdivision.
Homeowners were forced from their homes in the subdivision in April 2020 after a sinkhole opened up and revealed an abandon underground gypsum mine on East Daisy Drive in the Hideaway Hills subdivision near Black Hawk.
Dr. Mohammad Sadeghi, a professor of geological engineering at Montana Tech who has conducted multiple studies on gypsum, was hired by the Fitzgerald Law Firm to do the study of the ground under the subdivision. Fitzgerald represents Hideaway Hills homeowners in a lawsuit.
An area just to the west of where the original sinkhole opened up could be harboring another area of instability, Sadeghi said during a presentation recently highlighting findings of the study.
June in the Northern Hills a scorcher
Rapid City breaks heat record, Hills just hot
NORTHERN HILLS — While chart-topping heat and scarce precipitation was the case in other areas of the state, including record-breaking heat in Rapid City, a drier, hotter than average June in the Northern Hills failed to set records.
Meteorologist Shane Eagan, with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, reported the average temperatures for downtown Rapid City in June was 73.7 degrees.
“Which was a record,” Eagan said. “The previous record was 72.7 in 2016.”
The average temperature departure from normal, which includes the nighttime and daytime highs was 8.3 degrees.
The renaissance comes to the Black Hills
LEAD — T’was a sultry summer day in the year of our lord, two thousand and twenty one, when the renaissance officially came to the Black Hills of South Dakota.
The actual European Renaissance is described by historians as a period of cultural, artistic, political, and economic rebirth, which emerged in the 14th century after the devastation of the dark ages and the deadly black plague. Sound familiar?
“I think everybody, overall – after the year that was 2020 – needed just a little bit of ‘huzzah,’” said Shareece Tatum, event coordinator for the festival.
Lead has been undergoing a “rebirth” of its own for years with the Sanford Lab, bustling artisan community, and the return of a thriving small business district.
A century steeped in tradition
Butte-Lawrence County Fair celebrates 100 years next week
NISLAND — The sounds of “mews,” “baas,” and “moos” can be heard each year in Nisland as the annual Butte-Lawrence County Fair commences at the historic fairgrounds, and preparations for this year’s event - slated for next week - are well underway.
And as the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, excitement is mounting as the mid-summer centennial event nears.
The fair dates back to the early 1920s. At a meeting held in Nisland on April 5, 1920, a county agriculture fair was proposed. In September 1920, Butte County purchased 40 acres of land on the Belle Fourche River from Albert M. Willard and Roy F. McNeil, to use as the Butte County Fairgrounds. County commissioners appropriated $7,500 for improvements of the fairgrounds in preparation to hold the fair in 1921. In August of 1921, Earl Wilson was given a contract for constructing buildings, moved onto the fairgrounds, and started pouring concrete foundations.
August
Coin shortage cutting into local supplies
NORTHERN HILLS — In terms of utility and usefulness, pennies, nickels, and dimes are worth more today than ever, as local banks and businesses navigate a nation-wide coin shortage, digging deep in their pockets and using a little bit of good old Yankee ingenuity to weather the coin crisis.
Suzy Simpson, teller hub manager, who distributes coin regionally for First Interstate Bank, said the Federal Reserve put a restriction on the amount of coin that each bank can order.
“They are the ones that allocate the amounts to our banks,” Simpson said. “First Interstate Bank in South Dakota, as a whole, are only allocated a certain amount. And, then, that amount, I have to spread it out amongst all of our 14 branches in South Dakota. So it’s really been a real issue with tourist season, so, like, Southern Hills, Deadwood, Sturgis are the ones that really struggle for the coins, the businesses, the casinos.”
In a letter sent to financial institutions, the Federal Reserve acknowledged that the pandemic has disrupted the normal circulation patterns for coin and that even though their coin is in short supply, there is an adequate overall amount in circulation.
‘Welcome to freedom!’
Noem makes Legends Ride appearance on horseback, helps raise $80K for charity
DEADWOOD — Gov. Kristi Noem showed hundreds of bikers what freedom really looks like in South Dakota when she rode her horse, Ice Man, to the stage at Deadwood’s Outlaw Square to help raise money for three local charities.
“Welcome to South Dakota and welcome to freedom,” Noem proclaimed from the stage during the live auction event for the Legends Ride on Monday. The event, organized by the Legendary Buffalo Chip Campground, and the Silverado-Franklin Hotel, draws hundreds of bikers to Deadwood’s Main Street every year to raise money for charity. This year, a live auction raised about $150,000 for the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, Black Hills Special Olympics, and Treasured Lives, an organization which helps survivors of human trafficking.
Former CIA officer discusses Afghanistan evacuation
Lead man served as paramilitary officer for 25 years
SPEARFISH — While the world watches the chaos unfold at the Kabul airport – the United States and other allied forces evacuate their staff and Afghans who helped them - a Lead man weighed in on the mission.
Ron Moeller served for 25 years in the CIA as a paramilitary officer.
He ultimately served 12 tours in Afghanistan ranging from three months to 13 months.
Before his CIA career, he was in the Air Force for 11 years.
“We’re always told the Special Forces guys, the SEALS, that they are the tip of the spear; well, they are a day or two behind us,” Moeller said. “We’re ahead of the tip of the spear.”
COVID infections spiking at numbers not seen since December
SPEARFISH — COVID-19 cases are back to a level not seen in South Dakota since mid December when the state was on the downhill side of the November peak.
On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 471 new cases, 3,655 active cases, and 156 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
One new death had occurred.
Lawrence County has a high community spread rate and the weekly test positivity rate is 23%. This week 146 new cases were reported Monday through Thursday.
Tuesday’s 65 cases reported marked a new high in reported cases – even topping the 62 cases reported in November.
Meade County also has a high community spread rate and the weekly test positivity rate is 36%. This week 221 new cases were reported Monday through Thursday. On Tuesday, 82 new cases were reported almost doubling the previous high number set in November.
Butte County likewise has a high community spread rate and the weekly test positivity rate is 34%. This week 146 new cases were reported Monday through Thursday.
This week, 2,042 new cases have been reported statewide.
