Loobey to serve second year as Miss Rodeo South Dakota

STURGIS — Psychologists say a leap of faith involves having a basic belief in yourself and a fundamental trust in the vision of who, what, and where you want to be in the future.
For Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Martina Loobey of Sturgis, that leap came earlier this year when she was offered the opportunity to serve a second year as the state’s rodeo ambassador.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and cancelation of the Miss Rodeo America 2021 Pageant, Miss Rodeo title holders from across the country were given the option to reign for a second year.
“It was a difficult decision. It’s a huge commitment,” said the 23-year-old Sturgis Brown High School graduate. “Ultimately, I knew that I didn’t want to disappoint the little girl in me who wanted to compete in the Miss Rodeo America pageant.”
Loobey was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020 Lady-in-Waiting in November of 2019. She was officially crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020 by her predecessor Jordan Tierney (now Miss Rodeo America) on Jan. 11, 2020.
Then, the pandemic halted many scheduled rodeo activities that year.
“I didn’t get to go to probably three quarters of events for which I had originally been scheduled,” Loobey said.
Then, when the Miss Rodeo America 2021 Pageant, scheduled for December of 2020, was canceled, pageant officials offered a second chance to current title holders.
At that point, Loobey did some soul searching and turned to a turn of phrase shared by family friend and South Dakota artist Dale Lamphere.
Loobey’s dad, Brook Loobey, has worked with Lamphere on many of his sculptures, including Dignity of Earth and Sky and the Arc of Dreams.
Lamphere said the Arc of Dreams represents the leap of faith we all take to achieve our dreams.
The monumental stainless steel sculpture, nearly the length of a football field, spans the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls. At the center of the Arc of Dreams is a 15-foot gap, 85 feet above the river, representing the leap of faith dreamers take to see their dreams come true.
“At some point, it requires a leap of faith to make it reality. The ‘Arc of Dreams’ is the hopeful path our dreams take as they enter our consciousness, are defined by our intellect, and are ultimately entrusted to our faith in the future,” Lamphere said.
Take the leap of faith has now become Loobey’s motto. It figures prominently on her chaps and a symbol of the Arc of Dreams was included in the artwork of a saddle presented to Loobey at the Range Days Rodeo in Rapid City Friday night.
“Martina has done a fantastic job representing her title as best as she can in these difficult times, and we are so proud of her dedication of sharing the love of rodeo and continuing to teach young women and children all across the state to embrace who they are and be proud of where they come from,” said Loobey’s sister, Jessica.
Signing on for a second year as Miss Rodeo South Dakota has meant double the dedication of her time, double the travel expenses, holding off another year of work and school, and double the faith to trust that there was a reason for her year to be so different from the rest, Loobey’s sister said.
“We love you and can’t wait to see where the next leap of faith takes you,” Jessica Loobey said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.