Long time city employees honored with ‘Years of Service Award’

SPEARFISH — Every year, the city of Spearfish commemorates the milestone anniversaries of employees with a ceremony honoring their years of service.
Fifteen city employees were honored during Monday’s council meeting.
In 2021, Dalton Baker, Gary Hargens, Nicolle Nicholas, Celeste Schlinkert, and Kayla Sprigler completed five years with the city; Tyler Ehnes, Jason Gellett, and Kevin Gose completed 10 years; Jude Warner completed 15 years; Michelle DeNeui, Jamie Hafner, Steve Hofmann, and Pat Rotert completed 20 years; Tom Paisley completed 25 years; and Curt Jacobs completed 30 years.
