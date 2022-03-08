Long time city employees honored with ‘Years of Service Award’

Fifteen Spearfish city employees were honored with years of service awards during Monday’s city council meeting. Not pictured are Nicolle Nicholas, Jason Gellet, Kevin Gose, Pat Rotert, and Tom Paisley. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

SPEARFISH — Every year, the city of Spearfish commemorates the milestone anniversaries of employees with a ceremony honoring their years of service.

Fifteen city employees were honored during Monday’s council meeting.

In 2021, Dalton Baker, Gary Hargens, Nicolle Nicholas, Celeste Schlinkert, and Kayla Sprigler completed five years with the city; Tyler Ehnes, Jason Gellett, and Kevin Gose completed 10 years; Jude Warner completed 15 years; Michelle DeNeui, Jamie Hafner, Steve Hofmann, and Pat Rotert completed 20 years; Tom Paisley completed 25 years; and Curt Jacobs completed 30 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.