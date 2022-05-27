Lone bid on new Lawrence Co jail construction comes in at $48.2M

DEADWOOD – At $48.2 million for construction costs, the lone bid on the proposed new Lawrence County Public Safety & Services Center is $7.64 million over budgeted total project cost and $5.2 million beyond a $43 million total project cost adjustment made in March, prompting cancelation of the bid award meeting by county officials.
RCS Construction submitted the sole bid on the 79,532-square-foot, 130-bed jail project of $48,245,000, revealed at a bid opening Wednesday. The base bid, for construction costs only and not including project soft costs, such as furniture and furnishings, includes a gun range for $555,000 and court facilities for $1.4 million.
Tony Vie and John E. Taylor, Jr., of Elevatus Architecture, will review the bids for accuracy and bring back a recommendation to the board.
“The county has up to 30 days to accept or reject the sole bid,” said Lawrence County Deputy States Attorney Bruce Outka. “Staff and consultants have already started the process of identifying and developing alternatives to present to the commission to aid them in making that decision.”
The project has been plagued by the current construction environment and rising building costs. Vie previously attributed the adjusted cost projections update in March to a lack of available contractors in the area that aren’t committed to other projects.
In March, the projected construction cost estimate of the base building was $37,381,835, as updated by Elevatus Architecture. The court facilities within the safety center as an alternate was estimated at $1,152, 305 and the gun range as an alternate, estimated at $733,035. The total construction costs, with both alternates, was projected to be $39,267,175. Projected soft costs for furnishings in the building are estimated at $5,711,353. Projected total project cost estimate with both alternates is $44,978,528. Projected total project cost without the bid alternates is $43,093,188. These costs represent a 6% increase from when estimates were determined at the project’s start.
