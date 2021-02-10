Location, location, location!

BELLE FOURCHE –– A newly-released Belle Fourche study shed light on housing conditions and offered recommendations and strategies to assist the community’s growth in the coming years.
Released in January, the 90-page housing study lays out latest demographic and housing data for the city with the goals of providing an analysis of the stock of the current housing stock and inventory, determine gaps or unmet housing needs, examine future housing trends, and provide updated housing recommendations.
The study was prepared by Community Partners Research, Inc., located in Faribault, Minn., utilizing a variety of resources and data collected between July and November 2020. Those resources include U.S. Census Bureau; American Community Survey; Applied Geographical Solutions, Inc.; Esri, Inc.; records and data provided by federal, state, and local governments; South Dakota State Data Center; housing and rental property surveys; and interviews with city officials, community leaders, and housing stakeholders.
As a disclaimer, the study noted that during the course of the research to compile the above information, the COVID-19 global pandemic was ongoing, which imposed short-term and long-term impacts, some of which are still unknown and may impact the information outlined within the report.
Population data and trends
According to the study, two population estimates have been available related to Belle Fourche in 2020. Esri estimated the city had 5,821 residents, representing a 227 person increase, or 4.1%, since the 2010 census.
The other estimate, provided by Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS), is unreliable according to the study’s authors. AGS estimates the city had only 5,155 residents in 2020, down by 439 people since 2010.
“There is no indication that the City has been losing residents over the past decade and the AGS estimate appears to be flawed,” the report states.
The most recent estimate from the Census Bureau for Belle Fourche, effective July 1, 2019, projected the city’s population at 5,702, up by 108 people since 2010. The sources, excluding AGS, indicated measured growth within the city’s population across the last decade, with an annual average of 12-23 people since 2010.
As for Butte County, AGS estimated 10,227 residents, up by 117 people from 2010.
“Although AGS shows a significant population decrease in Belle Fourche, they do show some population growth Countywide,” the study stated. “However, with the undercount in Belle Fourche, the overall County estimate is too low.”
The Census Bureau estimated that Butte County had 10,429 residents as of July 1, 2019, which would represent a 319 person increase over 2010. Again, excluding AGS, the other sources indicate that the county has grown by approximately 35 people each year since 2010.
Additionally, the growth pattern for Belle Fourche and Butte County since 2010 indicates a continued long-term trend of population growth, which the study states date back to 1990.
Population projections
Next, the study discussed population projections through 2025, utilizing estimates provided by AGS and Esri. Although the study’s authors have decried that AGS’s projections are flawed, the estimates were presented as an indicator of future growth.
AGS projected that Belle Fourche’s population should grow by 263 to 5,418 people by 2025. For Butte County, AGS estimated the population to grow from 10,227 to 11,036, growing by 809 residents in five years.
Conversely, Esri estimates are decidedly more conservative, predicting Belle Fourche to grow by 32 people, to 5,853 people, and Butte County to grow by 98 people, to 10,557 residents, both by 2025.
“In the opinion of Community Partners Research, Inc., the projections from Esri area overly conservative, and in the recommendations contained later in this document a higher level of projected growth has been used,” the study stated.
Household data and trends
According to combined data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Esri, the number of households within Belle Fourche grew by 6.6% from 1990 to 2000, 1,739-1,854; and 25.2% from 2010 to 2020, 2,322-2,452. For Butte County, the sources data indicated that the number of households grew by 15.9% between 1990 and 2000, 3,033-3,516; and by 18.3% between 2010-2020, 4,160-4,381.
Additionally, the demographic data provided by Esri indicated that during the decade between 2010-2020, Belle Fourche added 130 households, bringing the total number of families to 2,452. The primary age group within those households were attributed to those aged 55 and older. According to this source, all but one of the age groups 54 and younger has decreased in size over the past decade.
The young adult range between 35-44 years old increased since 2010 in Belle Fourche, representing the only younger adult range population that increased in that time period.
Esri data indicated that growth has been especially measurable in the “baby boomer” generation, aged 65-74.
Due to a steady decrease in the average household size in recent decades, household formation has been occurring a different rate than population change, the study stated. The study points to more single person and single parent families, fewer children per family, and more senior households due to longer life spans as potential explanations behind the statistics.
Accordingly, the average household size has continued to decrease in Belle Fourche. The 2020 estimate from Esri shows an average household size of 2.33, down from 2.36 at the time of the 2010 census. Similarly, the average household size in Butte County has continued to decrease, estimated at 2.36 in 2020, slightly larger than the average in Belle Fourche, compared to 2.40 in 2010.
By 2025, household projections provided by Esri indicate very modest growth for Belle Fourche through 2025, with 32 households to be added. For Butte County as a whole, Esri estimates the addition of 80 households by 2025.
As for AGS, the study states that their projections indicate a loss of 77 households, and 38 in the county by 2025.
“In the opinion of the analysts, the AGS projections for Belle Fourche and Butte County are flawed,” the study stated. “After growing for the past two decades, there is no evidence to indicate that these patterns will reverse and the City and County will see a household reduction.”
By trending past patterns forward, Community Partners Research, Inc., also created its own projections, which indicate that between 60-75 households are expected to be added to Belle Fourche, and between 110-125 households for Butte County by 2025.
Existing home sales
This portion of the study examines house sales in Belle Fourche between 2015-2019. The information was obtained from the South Dakota Department of Revenue based on sales reports submitted by the Butte county Equalization Office.
The report noted that when reviewing this data set, it is important to forewarn that the number of houses that sell each year can vary and may not be an accurate indicator of overall home values in the city.
According to the study, although the number of individual sales was down over that time period, the average amount of sale increased over the same period. In 2015, 118 homes within Belle Fourche were sold with a median sale price of $120,500. In 2019, 101 homes were sold within the city, netting an average price of $165,000.
Based on that data, the study indicates that there has been a steady increase in home values in the city over the five-year time period. Remarkably, in each of the years reviewed, at least one home sold in Belle Fourche netted less than $26,000, and as low as $6,000 in 2015, and at least one house sold for $415,000 or more.
Housing construction activity
The housing study states that Belle Fourche has seen a significant amount of new housing construction activity in recent years, with 146 building permits issued since 2010. In the last decade, the report asserts that building permits have been issued for 115 single family detached homes, and 31 multifamily houses.
Within the city, 2013 saw the largest number of single family detached permits, with 17. Then, in 2015, 11 multifamily unit building permits were issued. Since 2013, when the preceding housing study was released, the city has permitted 89 total units, representing an average of 12-13 units each year. Additionally, according to city staff, the report states that within eight newer subdivisions in Belle Fourche, there are about 111 vacant lots available for future home construction.
Belle Fourche housing condition
Community Partners Research performed a “visual windshield” survey of 664 single family/duplex houses in four Belle Fourche neighborhoods throughout the city. Mobile homes and structures appearing to contain three or more residential units were excluded from the survey. Utilizing a four-category condition model, ranging from sound, in good condition, to dilapidated, in poor condition, the survey deduced the results based solely on exterior visual physical condition of each structure.
In Neighborhood No.1, which encompassed 153 homes located within the area of the Belle Fourche River from the south, north to Mountain View Street, east to 10th Avenue, and west to Sixth Avenue, 19% were categorized in sound condition, 37.3% required minor repair, 27.4% require major repair, and 16.3% were dilapidated.
In Neighborhood No. 2, which encompassed 137 homes located within the area of Railroad Street from the south, north to Edmunds Street, east to U.S. Highway 85, and west to First Avenue, 19.7% were categorized in sound condition, 43.1% required minor repair, 28.5% require major repair, and 8.7% were dilapidated.
In Neighborhood No. 3, which encompassed 55 homes located within the area Jackson Street from the south, north to the Belle Fourche River, east to 11th Avenue, and west to U.S. Highway 85, 10.9% were categorized in sound condition, 40% required minor repair, 38.2% require major repair, and 10.9% are dilapidated.
In Neighborhood No. 4, which encompassed 319 homes located within the area of Summit Street from the south, north to National Street, east to 13th Avenue, and west to U.S. Highway 85, 69.3% were categorized in sound condition, 28.5% required minor repair, 2.2% require major repair, and none were dilapidated.
The study stated that the existing housing stock in Belle Fourche is in “fair to good” condition within the targeted neighborhoods with approximately 43% in sound condition, 35% need minor repair, and more than 16% need major repair. The report listed 43 houses in the four neighborhoods that are dilapidated, possibly beyond repair.
“Evidence suggests that the majority of the existing stock is generally being well maintained, however, a significant percentage of housing needs repair,” the study states. “Emphasis on continued improvement will be important to meet future housing needs.”
Recommendations and opportunities
The report offered recommendations, strategies, and housing market opportunities based on the research and data contained within the study. Those recommendations are based on the following strategies: heavy heavily placed on the preservation, maintenance, and improvement of the existing housing stock; development of life cycle housing – a self-contained community that provides housing opportunities for all ages and household types which enable a community to thrive and live within the community throughout their lives; promote new construction and home ownership; prioritize community housing goals; and protection of the city’s existing assets and resources, including K-12 school system, health facilities, employers, a vibrant downtown commercial district, senior housing and service facilities, and tourism and recreational opportunities.
Additional statistics
The study also included information about rental housing, market rate summary, employment and local economic trends, and strengths and barriers for housing development. To read the full report, visit www.bhpioneer.com and click on the link within this story.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.