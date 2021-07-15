Locals gather donations for fire victims

LEAD — Local volunteers unload mattresses and box springs that will be given to victims of the fire in Lead last Saturday. The Deadwood Gulch Resort donated beds, bedding, blankets, towels, and other necessities for the eight people who were displaced after their apartment building burned to the ground. A donation drive will be held today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manuel Brothers Park. Donations of clothes and household goods will be accepted, and fire victims are invited to take what they need. Larger furniture items will be stored until victims find a permanent place to live.
