STURGIS — Bear Butte Gardens is among four recipients of $35,000 from the Department of Labor and Regulation to assist in developing high school registered apprenticeships.
The other recipients include Belle Fourche School District, Harrisburg School District, and Dakota State University.
These applicants were chosen because they demonstrate leadership and partnership between employers, secondary and post-secondary education institutions, government agencies, and community partners.
Michelle Grosek, the owner of Bear Butte Gardens, located north of Sturgis, said that she is excited to learn more about what the funds can go towards, and how they will incorporate the apprenticeship program into their operations.
“I am not sure what these funds can be used for exactly. My understanding is that some of it can go as stipend to the student that’s in the apprenticeship, some will go to supplies and tools, and some goes towards any applicable educational needs,” she said.
“We are working with the Sturgis Brown High School to get this set up,” said Grosek. “I assume we will work with the administration to get students to apply to the apprenticeship.”
“We are a certified organic farm, so the apprentice will be doing farm work. They will be learning everything about what we do on our little farm,” said Grosek. “Part of the apprenticeship will be learning about certified organic vegetables and greenhouse growing. Part of it will be working with the livestock we have, which is mostly poultry, but we occasionally have some beef cattle. Then they will also learn about haying and fence fixing. Everything that comes with having a farm is what we anticipate putting into this apprenticeship,” said Grosek.
The state and Grosek both agree that apprenticeships are important for young people.
“High school apprenticeships provide the foundation for students to choose among multiple pathways after graduation — to enroll in college, to enter an apprenticeship program, to begin full-time employment, or a combination,” said Marcia Hultman, state labor and regulation secretary.
“I think that at the high school level, students may or may not know exactly what they want to do after high school. The apprenticeship gives the student an opportunity to learn hands on, while being paid,” said Grosek. “It’s not just learning out of a book or sitting in a class, they’re actually doing it. I think that’s important.”
Grosek expects that this type of apprenticeship will help students make local connections and make them want to stay in South Dakota after graduation.
“All labor pools are seeing some challenges, and agriculture has been seeing challenges for a while. We want to add to our agriculture labor pool, so hopefully the apprenticeship will be good for everybody.”
As for getting everything up and running, the four awardees will receive technical assistance from the Department of Labor and Regulation and the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship.
“In addition, awardees will assist in the development of a guide that school districts can use to implement registered apprenticeships into their learning models,” said Hultman.
Comments from officials at Belle Fourche High School were not immediately available as school is out for Christmas break.
