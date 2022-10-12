NORTHERN HILLS — For the first time ever, theater communities of the Northern Hills will come together on Oct. 14-16 for a weekend of theatrics. With each night being held in a different location, members of each individual community won’t miss a chance to see “Getting Our Acts Together.”
“Getting Our Acts Together” consists of three, one-act plays, presented by three separate directors and casts. Each group will perform last at their respective theaters.
Belle Fourche Area Community Theater will be performing, “Endings Are Hard” by Derek Olson, executive director, and Toi Lyn Flick. Directed by Olson, this one-act follows a scriptwriter who can’t seem to find the perfect ending to a hard-boiled detective drama. Much to the writers’ dismay, the characters of the script believe they have the perfect pitch to end this drama.
Lead’s Historic Homestake Opera House will perform, “Any Body for Tea” by C.B Gilford. Directed by Debbie Minter of Homestake Theater Works, this one-act follows Detective Dennis O’Finn investigating the death of an elderly lady, only to find out he’s the motive for the murder. Six ladies love the detective to point of staging a homicide to lure him to visit. In order to keep him around, they’ll have to do it again.
The Matthews Opera House of Spearfish be perform, “Laundry and Bourbon” by James McClure. Directed by Julie Walkins, this play takes place on a front porch in Texas. Three women partake in daily activities while discussing the unfaithfulness of one of their husbands.
Each play is about 30-45 minutes long, and filled with hilarity and wit Olson said.
“It’s a really fun night of really funny shows,” Olson said. “It shows the talent that there is in the Northern Hills.”
Olson continued saying he thinks people will be impressed to see that this type of talent and entertainment can be found in this smaller community.
The idea came to Walkins after working as a high school theater director. Working with students to bring one-acts to fruition and compete at the state level, was always a great time for her.
Walkins said that she wanted to do something similar to what the students were doing for local communities, and without the competition.
The idea was conceived in 2020, only to be postponed due to COVD-19. Finally, each theater group is able to bring their one-acts to an audience.
Due to scheduling conflicts, Sturgis couldn’t participate in this year’s performances, but Olson said they have plans to turn these performances into an annual event. If all goes well, Sturgis should be hopping into the mix.
The play will open on Friday at 7 p.m. in Lead at the Homestake Opera House. The second showing will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. The final show is at 3 p.m. in the afternoon, in Belle Fourche at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Auditorium.
Above, Belle Fourche performers practice the one-act “Endings Are Hard” by Derek Olson Monday night at the Matthews Opera House. Along with Belle Fourche, theater groups from Spearfish and Lead are participating in a weekend of one-acts on Oct. 14-16. Below, Nathan Schreier, left, and Derek Olson, right, rehearse the one-act “Endings Are Hard” written and directed by Derek Olson.
