Local reports of Amber Alert suspect turn up with wrong vehicle

SPEARFISH — Following the issuance of an Amber Alert from Fremont County, Wyo., a flurry of phone calls were made to law enforcement dispatch reporting having seen the vehicle in Spearfish.
Police officers responded and located the reported vehicle, but the vehicle was not the same one tied to the Amber Alert, said Boyd Dean, assistant chief of the Spearfish Police Department.
The Amber Alert has since been canceled, and the four children taken by their but noncustodial mother — Stacia Potter-Norris, have been located safely in Colorado. Potter-Norris remains at large.
