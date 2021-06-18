Local menu thrives at Hitching Post Tap House

BELLE FOURCHE — After walking into a renovated building on State Street, Peedee Hansen knew the space needed to be a tap house. The Hitching Post Tap House officially opened June 4 at 519 State St., in Belle Fourche.
“We had standing room only on our first night open, and every night since the business has been great,” said Hansen, who owns the Hitching Post with her husband, Slade.
The Hitching Post menu reflects the Hansen’s belief in investing in their community through supporting other local businesses. The tap house serves craft beer from local breweries including Sawyer Brewing Company in Spearfish, Lost Cabin Beer Company in Rapid City, Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls, along with several national brands. Beer is served in 4, 10 or 16 ounce servings, along with flight boards. Soda, iced tea, kombucha and non-alcoholic beer are also available. In July, the Hitching Post will debut a curated wine list from the local Belle Joli Winery.
Pizza from Dough Trader, chips and salsa from Los Agaves restaurant, and Anke’s Bakery pretzel bites are also available to order at the Hitching Post.
“Supporting local is important us. I did not view us as a restaurant, but we have had people ordering pizza to go and bringing their families in to eat,” said Hansen, who is originally from St. Onge and participated in rodeo in high school and at the college level.
The Hansen’s also own Blue Spruce Coffee Truck & Hut and Pinpoint PDR, an auto dent removal service. Hansen said she enjoys creating, designing, and marketing businesses. She was working routes in her Blue Spruce Coffee Truck when her customer, Cindy Giacometto, invited Hansen to see a building she had renovated.
“I told Cindy I would sign the lease that day. It was such a special place and you can really feel the history of that building,” said Hansen.
The Hitching Post has a large bay window bringing in natural light and a long, narrow space accented by rustic brown wood and corrugated metal. The majority of seating is inside, with a couple of small tables outdoors.
The Hansen’s are stocking up on beer and food, and preparing the staff to be ready, for the influx of customers the summer rodeos and events in Belle Fourche will bring. In the fall, Hansen hopes to have a pub crawl with the other bars in town.
“We are really happy to be part of the Belle Fourche community,” said Hansen.
