Local man arrested on charges of sexual conduct, exploitation against 14-year-old

BELLE FOURCHE –– A local man was recently arrested and charged with five felony counts related to alleged sexual conduct and abuse of a 14-year-old.
According to court documents, Wayne Leroy Koistinen, 41, was recently charged with one count of sexual contact with a child under the age of 16, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a fine of up to $30,000; one count of abuse of or cruelty to a minor over 7 years of age, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $20,000; and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, each a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to $4,000.
The felony charges stem from allegations that between Nov. 1, 2021, and Dec. 17, 2021, Koistinen knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a 14-year-old child, and, in doing so, subjected the child to foreseeable harm by abusing, exposing, torturing, tormenting, or cruelly punishing the minor in a manner that does not constitute aggravated assault.
Court documents state that Koistinen, who has retained Spearfish-based attorney Kim Kinney, had his initial appearance in front of 4th Circuit Court Judge Michael Day in Belle Fourche on Friday.
According to email correspondence between his attorney, Day, and Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt, Kinney requested that a bond be set in Koistinen’s case to allow him the ability to get be released from jail and assist in his defense.
“(Koistinen) has strong ties to the community as a business owner, has family in the area, does not have a criminal history or any failure to appears,” Kinney’s email stated, requesting to set a $25,000 cash or surety bond in the matter.
Wendt countered Kinney’s request, asking that Day set a cash or surety bond at $250,000, and that a no contact order be placed against Koistinen for the victim and their family. In addition, Wendt asked that Koistinen be restricted to remain within the 4th Circuit Court area; that he not be permitted leave the state; be subject to warrantless search and seizure of any electronic devices; remain at least 300 yards away from the victim’s home and person; and be ordered to wear an ankle monitoring device.
After considering the factors in the case, Day’s emailed response stated that he ordered a $75,000 cash or surety bond be placed on Koistinen, in addition to mandating that Koistinen have no contact with the alleged victim or their family; no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, the only exception being a child of Koistinen’s; that an ankle GPS monitor be immediately placed on the defendant, of which he is responsible to pay all costs related to its use; that he not leave the 4th Circuit Court area or the state of South Dakota; be subject to warrantless search and seizure of any electronic devices; to no come within 300 yards of the alleged victim or their home; keep in regular contact with his legal counsel, and make all court appearances throughout the duration of his criminal case.
Koistinen is slated to be arraigned in Butte County on March 2.
