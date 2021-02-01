Local legislators field tough questions during first mid-session crackerbarrel

SPEARFISH — During the first of two District 31 legislative crackerbarrels Reps Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, and Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, as well as Sen. Tim Johns, R-Lead, answered questions submitted by audience members about some of the major issue being discussed in Pierre.
Fitzgerald hit the ground running in her opening remarks by mentioning two bills she plans to introduce this week concerning the legalization of marijuana in South Dakota.
“It’s always been a crime to drive a motor vehicle under the influence of marijuana but no established level of impairment exists in our laws,” she said.
House Bill 1160 sets a standard of two nanograms of THC per millimeter in a person’s blood as the level of impairment punishable by law while operating a motor vehicle. House Bill 1061 prohibits consuming any products that contain marijuana or possessing any opened packages of marijuana products while operating a motor vehicle.
“Whether you are for marijuana or against marijuana these two bills are applicable because we do have people driving now that are impaired,” Fitzgerald explained.
Other questions were asked about the following topics.
House Bill 1076 — An act to require that birth certificates reflect biological sex.
All three legislators agreed that a person’s biological gender at birth should be documented and maintained on the official birth certificate.
“The argument was that’s a biological fact, that’s set at birth. You can check your DNA at a blood draw 30 years later regardless of what happened and you’re still a man or you’re still a woman. I voted for it, that’s what I believe,” Odenbach explained.
Johns said he’d like to see the bill amended to be more accommodating to transgender people before it comes to the senate.
“I think the birth certificate should reflect, of course what the designation was at birth,” Johns said. But if it can be established that there’s been a sex change and they want that to reflect on an amendment to the birth certificate, I don’t know that I would have any objections to that information being on there too.”
House Bill 1157 — An act to establish restrictions governing instructional standards and curricular materials and House Bill 1158-An Act to prohibit the use of curricular materials that promote racial divisiveness and displace historical understanding with ideology.
Odenbach said he agreed with both bills citing the “We the People” curriculum used in Spearfish schools as a good template against other educational institutions, which he said push a liberal agenda and that students from kindergarten through12th grade as well as in higher learning should be taught to love America. Although he did not specify where exactly he thought that agenda was being taught.
“We shouldn’t be using, frankly center-right, good South Dakota folks’ tax money to teach a complete left wing agenda anywhere in any of our schools that our tax payers pay for,” he said. “It’s not fair and it’s not right.”
Fitzgerald said she’d like to see more curricula in South Dakota schools that centers around South Dakota history and civics.
Johns said he doesn’t like the idea of government getting too involved with scholastic programing, but does see the need to set some standards for education.
“My position is that we should teach our children facts. Known facts, not ideology of the left or the right,” Johns said. “I object to any government writing textbooks. I think it needs to be the educators; it needs to be those that are knowledgeable about all the facts. … We need to have much more emphasis on civics and the obligations of citizens.”
House Bill 189 — An act to authorize the disclosure of protection and security expenditures for public officials.
All representatives acknowledged the need for transparency in government, and the right of the tax payers to be informed of what their dollars are going towards, but where quick to address concern over the bill regulating the release of information that may compromise the governor’s security.
“I think the information can get out there as long as it’s pretty much subject to review by the security folks,” Johns said
House Bill 1159 — An act to prohibit interference with the right to bodily integrity in contagious disease control.
The issue of parents not wanting to vaccinate their children for certain diseases before attending public school has been long debated. Odenbach said he would be watching the progress of this particular bill, but didn’t have a definitive position on it just yet.
“You start getting into the issue of public health – things that were previously pretty widely accepted as far as certain vaccinations for going to public school. … You have to weigh the relative merits of people’s autonomy and freedom and public health in those types of situations,” he said.
Johns said it should be perfectly acceptable for parents to make the choice whether to vaccinate their children. But parents who do decide to vaccinate shouldn’t have to worry about the potential health risks to their children from the others.
“I think the parents that don’t want to vaccinate their children shouldn’t be sending them to a public school,” Johns said.
House Bill 1085 — An act to redefine the criteria for classifying land as agricultural for tax purposes.
None of the legislators supported this bill saying that it may make sense for other areas in South Dakota, but could harm the type of small-scale agricultural concerns found in Lawrence County.
“I think it’s probably a prime bill to give a thumbs down to,” Odenbach said. “I think the small growers and that whole farm to table movement especially here in Spearfish is great and it ought to be something we support and promote, not tax.”
Senate Bill 98 — An act to limit the application of the death penalty.
Both Odenbach and Fitzgerald oppose this bill.
“I’m in favor of the death penalty. I think there has to be some kind of consequence for some of the crimes that happen here in South Dakota. I think it serves as a deterrent, and I think that it should remain the way that it is now,” Fitzgerald said, followed by a resolute, “yep,” from Odenbach.
Johns, however, said his experience has shown him the current system of sentencing can be flawed, and believes more aggressive measures should be taken to preserve life rather than take it.
“I’m one that believes in the sanctity of life. It applies to the unborn as well as all of the adults, but that’s my personal philosophy,” he said.
Executive Order 2021-03 — Merging the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environmental Resources.
While no legislation had been submitted as of Saturday’s crackerbarrel, officials do have 90 days from the time Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive order was presented to pass a resolution disapproving the merger. Both Odenbach and Johns said they would support such a resolution.
“The mission statement for the Department of Agriculture and the mission statement for the department of the environment are totally different, and for that reason I think it would be the fox watching the hen house, and I’m just against it,” Johns said.
“My philosophy is that we should promote ag separate form guarding our clean water,” Odenbach added.
Fitzgerald, on the other hand, supports the governor’s order as cost effective and efficient.
“It saves approximately half a million dollars a year, and they plan on cross-training people to come in who do do water samples and all the testing. … It is a difficult decision … but I guess I have faith in the people that would be trained and receive the education that they have, that they would do a good job,” she said.
House Bill 1051 — an Act to maintain the life of any child born alive and House Bill 1110 - An act to prohibit the performance of abortions due to Down syndrome and to provide a penalty therefore.
All the legislators adamantly supported both of these bills.
“This is one of those that, hopefully it’s unanimous. And frankly from my point of view, it should be unanimous for every little baby whether it’s got Down syndrome or not,” Odenbach said.
“I’m the oldest of seven, my youngest sister was Down syndrome and she was the best damn thing that ever happened to our family,” Johns added.
“I do not think abortion is an acceptable method of birth control,” Fitzgerald concluded.
House Joint Resolution 5001 — A Joint Resolution to apply for a convention of states under Article V of the Constitution of the United States to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, to limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and to limit the terms of office for federal officials and members of Congress.
Odenbach said he’d been fielding three times as many emails about this issue than any others.
“It’s something that we’re all hearing about and I’m listening very seriously to it because of the magnitude of the problem we face with a clearly failed federal government,” he said.
Fitzgerald agreed, and said she’s in favor of the convention on a limited basis.
“I think we have too many people there in Washington, D.C., that have been there for way way way too long,” she said.
Johns said he previously voted against forming a convention of states siting concerns of over regulation and self-restraint.
“I prefer the method that we already have. Do we have to address issues, yes we do, but … I prefer the tried and true method that we’ve already established,” he said.
For more on the Convention of States, see Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
In their closing remarks, all three legislators said they were grateful to the voters for placing them in office and thanked everyone who attended the crackerbarrel. Each of them reminded the audience that they are always available for correspondence via email or telephone, and although they may not be able to respond right away, they very much want to hear from their constituents. Fitzgerald put out a specific call for residents of District 31 to contact her about Noem’s proposed broadband initiative.
“The governor would like $100 million to spend on broadband in our state, and I would like some emails or phone calls, and give me your thoughts about that,” she said.
For a full list of all the bills currently being discussed at the legislative session, visit www.sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bills/44.
To contact Fitzgerald directly call 641-2045 or (605) 773-3851, or email Mary.Fitzgerald@sdlegislature.gov
To contact Johns directly call 722-3189, (605) 773-3821 or 717-2889, or email Timothy.Johns@sdlegislature.gov
To contact Odenbach directly call (605) 773-3851 or 642-2622, or email Scott.Odenbach@sdlegislature.gov
