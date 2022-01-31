SPEARFISH — The three legislators representing District 31, which includes all of Lawrence County, gathered Saturday at the Joy center in Spearfish to discuss some of the work being done in Pierre this year.
Sen. Tim Johns, R-Lead; Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge; and Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, attracted a full house to the first of two District 31 cracker barrels, as they weighed in on some of the bills circulating throughout the capitol.
Attendees of the event submitted questions based on the legislative issues being discussed in Pierre. On the topic of transgender females being allowed to participate in girls’ sports throughout the state, all three legislators agreed that the issue may present an unfair playing field and therefore some bans make sense, but Johns dissented on how those bans should be enforced.
“The question is, are we going to do it by legislation, or do we do it as it’s currently done,” Johns posed. “We’ve got the South Dakota Athletic Association that makes that decision, whether any particular person should be banned.”
Johns also argued that the bill is “unconstitutional”, and if the legislature were to approve a statewide ban on all transgender girls participating in female sports, the matter would be litigated by advocacy groups such as the ACLU, tying up the matter in a lengthy and expensive court battle, which could ultimately lead to the United States Supreme Court.
“Article IX says that it’s any person – not male; not female; not transsexual; not black; not white; it says, ‘no person shall be discriminated on the basis of sex,’” he said. “When this matter is being litigated throughout the country now, and will be decided by the higher courts at some time, why does South Dakota want to spend our money in litigation on something that somebody else is already litigating? To me it makes no sense.”
Both Fitzgerald and Odenbach said that they think banning transgender girls from South Dakota girls’ sports is the right thing to do, and taking action now sends an appropriate message to other states where the issue is more prevalent.
“There’s these arguments that, ‘well we don’t need this, why do we need to take action now,’” Odenbach said. “Well, ask all the people who trained for years in Pennsylvania and now their records are shattered by a man swimming as a woman.”
Odenbach criticized the NCAA for “buying into the woke agenda,” and not being willing to regulate college level girls’ sports at the national scale. He said it was unfortunate that it was necessary to regulate it at a state level.
“We just have to start having the guts to say that some things are ridiculous,” he said.
HB 1216 is an act to remove collective bargaining for school district employees. The bill removes teachers and other district employees from being categorized as “public employees” in the state, which would no longer require the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation to recognize teacher’s unions in salary and benefit negotiations.
Odenbach, who is a co sponsor of the bill, said he believes it will allow teachers to negotiate on their own behalf and strengthen their ability to demand salary benefits based on their individual merits. He used his time on the Spearfish School Board as an example.
“The South Dakota Education Association representatives would come in a purport to negotiate on behalf of all the teachers and yet less than half the teachers are actually members in that union,” Odenbach claimed. “The reason I’m in support of that bill regarding collective bargaining is so we can treat them like the private sector and pay them what they’re worth if they’re doing a great job.”
Fitzgerald agreed that teachers should be compensated based on individual job performance rather than a group rate.
Johns said he hadn’t looked very closely at the bill, but he saw no reason to bar unions from bargaining on behalf of teachers.
“I worked for the railroad through law school and college so I belonged to a union. I don’t have any problems with unions; I don’t know what’s wrong with collective bargaining, what’s wrong with having two or more people being represented by someone and go in and bargain for a particular salary,” he said to applause from the audience.
SB 43 would commit $15 million to the South Dakota Board of Regents, to renovate the School of Nursing Center at Black Hills State University’s Rapid City Campus. Odenbach said he supports this plan as it directly responds to the recommendations from a task force that was assembled from last years session, to look into reducing administrative overlap within South Dakota universities.
“What happened after the SB55 task force is, they ended USD’s involvement in that nursing program and essentially shifted it all over to Black Hills State, and they’re using the $15 million to renovate that center down there,” Odenbach explained. “So it’s smart because they’re consolidating some of those functions.”
Odenbach also brought up HB 1245 and SB 131, both of which deal with administering and equalizing the funds allocated to each of the state universities under the Board of Regents.
“For years and years, (BHSU has) been shorted out on those funds,” Fitzgerald agreed. “There’s more and more nurses required in this state and a lot of nurses are leaving the state, so we have to make sure that we keep pumping out as many of those nurses as we can because it’s a profession that’s very much in need.”
One topic in which Fitzgerald found herself standing firmly alone was bill 1073, which she introduced, and would reinstate diploma privilege for admittance to practice law in South Dakota.
“In 1903 to 1957, the South Dakota legislature enacted the diploma privilege, and then after that time it gets a little interesting,” Fitzgerald explained. “The state bar would meet, have meetings, and vote on whether we should continue the diploma privilege or have a state bar … so we went from a bar exam, to the diploma privilege, back to a bar exam.”
Fitzgerald said that in 2015, South Dakota adopted a non-compensatory type of bar exam, which is outsourced and doesn’t contain any questions regarding South Dakota law. Fitzgerald argued that it’s unfair for students who finish their degree in law school to be denied the ability to practice law because they weren’t able to pass a singular, and in her opinion, immaterial exam.
“I have talked to countless students that have missed passing this test by one or two points,” she said. “Whether you pass a test, or whether you don’t pass a test, really is not a measurement of your success or your ability to function as an attorney.”
Johns, who was sworn in to the State Bar of South Dakota under the diploma privilege, said he did not sign on to the bill, citing the changing standards regarding legal education.
“We’ve got to look at the times, back then if you got a C+ in law school, you were a stellar student,” he said. “The argument back then was, ‘if you can make it through law school, you should be able to be sworn in the same day.’”
Johns also said he’s reluctant to allow government to regulate professions.
“I don’t think we should be telling doctors what doctors can do. I think their profession can regulate their profession, and lawyers can regulate their own, so I’m really reluctant to get into that area philosophically,” he said.
Odenbach, who is also a lawyer, said that while he respects Fitzgerald’s position and passion for the issue, he doesn’t support the bill either.
“Lawyers charge a lot of money and expect people to hang on our every word, and I’m not sure I’m ready to say we don’t have to take a tough test to get to that point,” he said.
Odenbach said he thinks the exam tests not only the lawyer’s knowledge of the law, but also their fortitude in a stressful situation.
“I feel like, being able to deal with the stress of that, there is a translation somewhat to walking into court or into a legislature, or into a meeting full of angry family members; being able to calm down, take control of the situation, and stay cool and gather all the facts and make it happen.”
Johns and Odenbach are both prime sponsors of SB 99, which would revise the allocations to the state from the gaming tax revenue generated in deadwood. Currently the city of Deadwood keeps $6,800,000 from the revenue generated by gaming each year, and $100,000 goes into the state historical preservation grant and loan fund. Any revenue collected beyond that gets divided up, with 70% going into the state’s general fund; 10% going to other municipalities in Lawrence County; 10% going to school districts in Lawrence County; and 10% going towards the city’s historic restoration and preservation fund. SB 99 adjusts the portions distributed to the state’s general fund and the city’s historic fund, essentially taking 30% away from the state, and adding it to the city. Johns said this move is needed to help Deadwood fill its funding gaps made by low property tax versus its high visitation rate.
“Deadwood has need for it because it has so many visitors. It’s impacting the city services, and this would allow them to make adequate provisions for those services because they don’t have enough tax base amongst the residents,” he explained.
“It’s not a tax increase, but it’s reapportioning the money that does come in and saying it’s better spent locally in Deadwood, dealing with 2.3 million visitors a year,” Odenbach added.
Fitzgerald added that she’d like to see all of the state’s gambling revenue come through Deadwood.
“A lot of the funds from Deadwood are spread throughout the state, not Deadwood historic projects, so I think the more money that we can keep in deadwood the better,” Fitzgerald said.
On the subject of Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed expansion of public camp sites at Custer State Park, the legislators said they were all impressed with the reaction and involvement residents have had in engaging with them on the matter.
“I’d like to organize the people that sent us emails against (the proposal) and get them to be on my side for the diploma privilege bill because we probably get 30 emails easily a day, if not more,” Fitzgerald said with a laugh. “I’ve not heard of one person who received one email that is in favor of this park.”
Odenbach said in addition to the proposal intruding on the beauty and natural resources of Custer State Park, it would also infringe on the private industry built around the park.
“There’s private campground owners outside of that campground who’ve invested money, skin in the game, taken a risk, now the state’s going to come in and compete with them,” he said. “We have to start, as a state, putting value on things besides just money and economic development and I think this issue, frankly, has sparked a lot of people to think about that and wake’em up, and I love it.”
Another District 31 legislative cracker barrel will be held at 9 a.m., on Feb. 19 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
For a full list of all the bills currently being discussed at the legislative session, visit www.sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bills/64.
To contact Fitzgerald directly call 641-2045 or (605) 773-3851, or email Mary.Fitzgerald@sdlegislature.gov.
To contact Johns directly call 722-3189, (605) 773-3821 or 717-2889, or email Timothy.Johns@sdlegislature.gov.
To contact Odenbach directly call (605) 773-3851 or 642-2622, or email Scott.Odenbach@sdlegislature.gov.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.