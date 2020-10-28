Local law enforcement weighs in on marijuana ballot measures

NORTHERN HILLS — With Initiated Measure 26 and Constitutional Amendment A on the ballot this November, the question of whether marijuana use in some form will become legal in South Dakota will soon be answered.
The Pioneer reached out to the police chiefs and sheriffs in the Northern Hills to have them weigh in on the sticky issue from a law enforcement standpoint.
Constitutional Amendment A would allow for recreational marijuana possesion to be legal, which every law enforcement officer the Pioneer spoke to considered to be a bad idea.
“On a personal note, growing up my family was touched with what marijuana does to somebody and it’s not a pretty sight,” said Belle Fourche Police Chief Marlyn Pomrenke. “Back then it wasn’t even the type of marijuana we have now. I’d hate to see what would have turned out if that person in my family was using this stuff.”
A major argument proponents of legalization is that it increases revenues derived from sales tax. But there is a downside to that.
“You hear of all the tax money that places like Colorado have made from legalizing marijuana. But a little research would show that all of their social assistance programs have skyrocketed since this legalization,” Lead Police Chief John Wainman added. “The result is that the taxpayer in Colorado has seen an increase in taxes not a decrease since marijuana was legalized. I do not want to see this happen in (South Dakota).”
Similar to Wainman’s point, Pomrenke said that while legalizing marijuana may relieve some law enforcement pressure, other duties may increase, which could end up costing more in the long run.
“It’ll probably make our jobs easier, yeah, in some ways, as far as arresting people, that type of thing. But (on) the back end, we spend a lot more time on mental health issues than we do anything else,” Pomrenke said.
“I believe we will start seeing more burglaries and crimes against people then we do know. I believe that it will lead to more use of other drugs causing medical problems as well as more violence,” Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin added.
Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said that even if marijuana were to be legalized in South Dakota, it does not address the issue of underground drug sales.
“They can posses it legally, but sometimes when they purchase it, it may still be illegal drugs because it’s not run through the system,” Lamphere said.
Lamphere said he has spoken to law enforcement officers from other state that have legalized marijuana who have said they have seen populations as young as middle school become more affected by the drug since becoming legal.
“The biggest problem that we … agree on is that it just filters down to the youth,” he said. “(Other states are) the ones who have said, ‘if you don’t have it, you don’t want it.’”
All the officers we spoke to said they believe marijuana is a gateway drug, and could lead to more dangerous substance abuse later in life. Lamphere said he and his officers have the opportunity to speak with some of the more entrenched offenders from time to time.
“We deal with them through transports from jail to court and even for treatment and stuff. For better or worse we get a little one-on-one time with these people. As you talk with them a lot of them say the first drug they ever dealt with was marijuana,” he said.
The officers said dealing with people in any situation only becomes more complicated by the person being under the influence of any controlled substance.
“It usually makes our job a little more difficult dealing with them when they’re under the influence, whether that’s alcohol or marijuana,” Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said.
“Our whole world revolves around drugs and alcohol. If we get a theft, a lot of times it’s directly related to drugs. Domestic are basically the same way,” Pomrenke added.
Lamphere said as long as individual states continue to make their own marijuana laws without federal oversight, banking, transportation and consumption across state lines will continue to add confusion to the issue.
“I can see a lot of challenges from a law enforcement stand point,” he said.
Overall the officers said they would rather not see recreational use of marijuana become legal in South Dakota, but understood that there might be a more compelling argument for medical use.
“Unfortunately there may be some positive effects from medical marijuana, but I do believe it’s only going to impact the current drug issues that we have,” VanDewater said.
Lamphere said he didn’t like that people using medical marijuana would be allowed to grow their own plants under the proposed measure.
“If there’s a medical need for it, I feel it should be done in a controlled environment just like any other controlled drug or substances distributed through a pharmacy,” he said.
Whether medical use, recreational use, or both becomes legal in South Dakota, all the agencies said they would continue to uphold the states laws to the best of their ability.
“If this happens we will have more people using it, and we’ll just have to deal with the consequences as a public,” Pomrenke said.
“It’s going to be put in the hands of the voters and whether its successful or it’s not successful we’ll have to manage it either way,” VanDewater added.
