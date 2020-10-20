Local knitter honored for service to veterans

DEADWOOD — Her passion for knitting, penchant for helping veterans, and random acts of kindness around the holidays has not gone unnoticed.
Recently, Robin Carmody, who has hand knit hundreds of holiday scarves for veterans in need, was presented the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Community Service Award by the Catherine Thybo Chapture of DAR.
“Oh, it was such an honor to even be considered for this award,” Carmody said. “My friend from high school, Jean, and her husband, director Allen of the Roseburg VA Hospital work tremendously to support our veterans, and to be a small part in adding to their work fills me with pride. It is doubly important to me to contribute to their care as my dad served both in the Marines and Air Force for many years.”
Carmody said that in 2019, she sent just over two-dozen scarves, which were supplied for holiday gifts.
“This year, with my new kitting posse, we have surpassed that number already, and have sent over four-dozen as of this writing. Volunteering to knit, to be able to create something warm with my own hands out of a skein of yarn is just amazing. There is no need to have idle hands when you have a skill to be shared.”
The DAR presents Community Service Awards on local, state, and national levels to individuals and groups who have contributed to their communities in an outstanding voluntary, heroic, civil, or benevolent manner, or who have participated in or organized community activities.
DAR Members Julie Schipke and Karen McKelvie submitted Carmody’s name for the Community Service Award.
“Every year, we nominate some women in the Black Hills area that we feel, either are promoting preservation, education, or patriotism,” Schipke said. “We honored Robin at the Welcome Center and had a little tea for her, and we ended up having around 20 people – friends or people she volunteered with – to honor her making scarves for the veterans. It was to honor her as one of the women we felt is contributing, doing something for our community.”
Schipke said she feels Carmody’s work and efforts to help veterans are wonderful.
“I think it’s connecting our community, our veterans, with faces, and I just think it’s wonderful that, you know, she’s making people feel that they’re cared for,” Schipke said. “And we don’t want to forget them.”
