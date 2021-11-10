Local House reps divided on Ravnsborg impeachment committee

PIERRE — During a special session of the South Dakota State Legislature Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted to approve the formation of a committee, which will investigate whether State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should face impeachment for the September 2020 killing of a pedestrian near Highmore.
Calls for Ransburg’s impeachment were first brought by legislators in February, but were stalled to allow for his criminal trial to play out.
Ravnsborg, who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving, but was convicted of both misdemeanors, was ordered to pay around $5,000 in fines and court costs for the fatal accident, but has faced severe scrutiny over his conduct and refusal to step down from his position during the case.
“If Ravnsborg does not resign, as I believe he should, the Legislature can and should consider the articles of impeachment already brought in the House,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a news release in August after the trial. “I have therefore instructed the state Department of Public Safety to provide Speaker (Spencer) Gosch a complete copy of the investigation file in the coming days to assist the House in its important work.”
During the special session Tuesday, Rep Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge stood in support of the committee’s formation.
“We often hear there are two tiers of justice; one for the rich and powerful, and one for everyone else,” she told the Pioneer Tuesday. “I think to proceed with this investigation, to decide whether there is an impeachment or not, is very, very important. We need transparency in government and we have to make sure that we do the right thing and that everyone is equal under the eyes of the justice system.”
Although she supports the legislature investigating the possibility of impeachment, Fitzgerald, whose husband, Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald lost in a bid against Ravnsborg for the AG spot in 2018, said she wants to review all the facts of the investigation before she decides whether an impeachment should take place.
“Well let’s all see the facts. We don’t want to rush to judgment on anything, so let’s all see the investigative file. I’ll read the facts and go forward from that. To comment any further on that before seeing those investigative files is hard for me to answer,” she said. “Either way it puts me kind of in a difficult position, because if I vote for the impeachment then they’ll say it’s sour grapes.”
Fitzgerald was part of a caucus, which amended the resolution to form the investigative committee. The amendment called for all members of the House to have access to the full investigation files Noem released to Gosch in August. The amendment also gives the committee full discretion over what information would be made public, and what would remain available only to House members.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations with my constituents and they cannot believe that I haven’t even seen the information; how can I make any kind of decision without seeing that,” she said. “I think it’s very important … when I go in to vote that I know all the facts and I have the information and I can also answer to my constituents that I saw the information and this is why I voted the way that I did. I don’t rely on what other people tell me to do, I have to study it and read it myself so that I am confident in whatever decision or vote I make is accurate and the right thing.”
Fitzgerald voted in favor of forming the committee.
Rep Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, however, was one of only 10 House members to vote “no” on the matter.
“Today I voted NO on the resolution to create a select committee to reinvestigate the accident involving AG Ravnsborg pursuant to possible impeachment proceedings,” Odenbach told the Pioneer via email Tuesday. “During the investigation, and after the presiding judge was forced to issue a gag order against the Governor and Department of Public Safety to stop the unlawful and prejudicial release of information, (Odenbach referenced Noems attempt to release information about the investigation to the legislature in February prior to Ravnsborg’s trial) prosecutors with every possible opportunity and the full power of the state failed to find anything meriting charges above misdemeanor.
Under these circumstances, I hesitate to allow this to become the standard we use for impeachment of elected officials. My serious concerns over the abuse of due process by the Executive Branch in this matter informed my decision. For these reasons, and because there are many more important things we as elected representatives could be doing with limited time and money, I voted NO on continuing these proceedings.”
Additionally, Majority Whip, Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, supported forming the committee to conclude if an impeachment should take place.
“I did support the vote to give this committee authority to research and report back to the full House if there is sufficient facts that an impeachable offense occurred,” he told the Pioneer via email. “This is an important issue to South Dakota and as such a transparent open discussion about its merits should be discussed.”
Rep Sam Marty, R-Prairie City, voted “no” to the formation of the investigative committee citing lack of information and political drivers.
“So far I am a no vote on impeachment,” he said via email. “From what I hear we haven’t been told all the information so I think we are rushing into this. I personally think there are political factors driving this impeachment mess. We will be setting a road map for future impeachments so have to very careful.”
Rep Dean Wink, R-Howes, voted in favor of the committee, but could not be reached for comment.
The committee, which consists of House Democrat Leader Jamie Smith, House Republican Leader Kent Peterson, Democrat Rep. Ryan Cwach and Republican Reps. Jon Hansen, Mike Stevens, Steven Haugaard, Doug Barthel and Kevin Jensen, was approved with a 58-10 vote (two members were excused). Gosch will preside over the committee, but only vote if there is a tie.
The timeline for the investigative committee’s work is unclear, but Gosch said it could be January before a decision is reached and a recommendation is brought to the full legislature.
If impeachment were recommended, the committee would need to file articles of impeachment based on allowable offenses laid out in the state constitution, which states, “The Governor and other state and judicial officers, except county judges, justices of the peace and police magistrates, shall be liable to impeachment for drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.”
If articles are introduced a simple majority vote from the House of Representatives would be required for impeachment to take place. The matter would then be moved to the Senate for trial. A two-thirds vote from the Senate would be required to remove Ravnsborg from office.
