SPEARFISH – Several local professionals are being recognized by the West River History Conference for their work in the field of preserving and presenting Black Hills history.
The conference is scheduled to be held Oct. 6-8 in Custer State Park and Keystone.
The Herb Blakely Award is being presented to Karen Holzer for outstanding contributions to local and regional history, a sense of American patriotism, and efforts to further the concepts of good citizenship.
Holzer is the executive director of the Booth Society, which is the nonprofit friends group that helps raise funds and support for the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives. In 2021, Holzer was a co-author of the book “Let’s Feed the Fish,” which ties together history, science, conservation and public lands to tell the story of the fish hatchery. The book won a national award from the Public Lands Alliance.
“Being involved in local history has always been important to me,” she said. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to play a role in sharing the stories and preserving the history of people, events and life experiences.”
Holzer said she was very humbled and honored that she would be receiving the award.
The ZOOM Zoom Award originated from a phrase common to conference founder Herb Blakely, this award recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the organization and all aspects of the conference success. Richard Carlson, director of the Fassbender photo collection, said he’s grateful to be receiving the award, despite being a bit perplexed about it.
“I feel a little humbled by it, in the sense that I feel like everybody around me is busier than I am,” he said.
Carlson said he attended the West River Conference for several years, and his experience with digital media has placed him as an unofficial “utility guy” with the audio/visual elements of the event.
“When it comes down to trying to figure out, ‘why isn’t the sound working,’ or simple stuff to maybe even more complicated like, ‘we’ve got a WiFi issue,’ or, ‘we’re trying to get this HDMI to work,’ or whatever, I’ve kind of dabbled in a lot of that over the last 30 plus years,” he said.
Carlson said that as much as can be gained from the programing and guest speakers during the conference, the opportunity to connect with other South Dakota historians is just as important.
“I think that sort of stuff is as much a benefit even as the presenters and all that kind of stuff is just being able to network,” he said. “It’s a good working group of people to be with and the event is on its 30th years, so it’s been a very well attended and, over time, a very respected event as well.”
The Helping Hand Award recognizes those who have made consistent contributions to the success of the conference.
Karla Scovell, executive director of the High Plains Western Heritage Center is the recipient of the award this year.
Scovell said the Western Heritage Center is closely tied to the West River History Conference through membership, hosting sponsored events, and even hosting the conference in 2021.
“It was the first time ever that it was in Spearfish, so it was a real honor to be the host venue for that,” she said. “It gave us an opportunity to meet so many incredible people from around the area and it was just really fun.”
Scovell said growing up with the western culture in Eastern Pennsylvania afforded her a glimpse into a world she knew she would one day be a part of.
“Growing up with the likes of, ‘Bonanza,’ and those type of Westerns, I always wanted to live out west and knew that’s where my heart was,” she said.
Once she made her way to South Dakota and discovered the history of the Black Hills, she knew she had made it to her ideal home.
“The second I had an opportunity to first volunteer here at the heritage center, I was enthralled and drawn in and never left,” she added “I started out at the heritage center as a volunteer for Peggy, and it wasn’t long after that, that she needed some more help in the office, and the rest is history, as they say.”
Scovell emphasized that although the staff at the heritage center may be small, it’s by no means a one-woman-show.
“It’s a ‘we’ and I might be maybe the point person to reach out and be handed the award, but it’s all about our 35 volunteers, and the many many people who have gone before us to make the heritage center even happen,” she said. “We just want to carry on forward to honor those who went before us.”
Bobbi Sago was a dedicated historian long affiliated with the West River History Conference, and as such, the Bobbi Sago Award honors those who exemplify the mission of the conference with dedication enthusiasm and service to the field of historic conservation. This year, two prominent Black Hills State University historians will be honored with that award.
Jace DeCory was a professor of Native Indian Studies at Black Hills State for 33 years. She retired in 2017, but remembers working with Bobbi Sago fondly.
“We had many meetings together and talked a lot about preservation of archives and important historical documents, which she just had a passion for,” DeCory said. “She thought it was important that those stories be kept for future generations so we got along that way because I believe the same.”
After retiring, DeCory left what she considered to be her important documents and research to the Leland D. Case Library at Black Hills State, including several Bibles that had been completely translated in to the Lakota language. While she taught, and even today, DeCory said she enjoys discussing the heritage and legacy of the Lakota people, and in that way, preserving its culture.
“I particularly enjoy talking about the cultural treasures that we have as Lakota people,” she said. “Our spirituality and our beliefs in Mother Earth and the sacredness of protecting lands and protecting the waters, the ecosystem.”
DeCory said that it’s important to not only study the past, but to keep in mind the reality of the moment, and remember that the Black Hills still has a lot to offer and be preserved.
“History is happening as we are talking on the phone, here. And I think it’s important that we live in the moment, but also as we treasure these moments, we think about the future. I think about my grandchildren, I want them to be able to know these things and to realize how important not only the Earth (is), but also the stories that go along with them that make them so important.”
One lesson DeCory said we should be taking from the study of history and the looking into the future, in “minimalism.”
“Take what you need and use it in a good way, and leave some for others,” she said. “I think that Bobbi was really a kind, good woman, and I’m honored to be able to receive this award in her name.”
David Wolff was also honored with the Bobbi Sago Award.
Wolff is known for writing what is widely regarded as the definitive biography of Seth Bullock in his 2009 book, “Seth Bullock: Black Hills Lawman.” He has also written another biography about a lesser-known figure in Black Hills history in “The Savior of Deadwood: James K. P. Miller on the Gold Frontier.”
“Since we live in the Black Hills, its history is our common heritage. Whether we know it or not, we touch it and interact with it every day. What goes on today is rooted in these past events, and I try to help people understand and appreciate them more fully,” Wolff said. “I am honored that the people with the West River History Conference have chosen to recognize me and what I do.”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.