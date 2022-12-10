HILL CITY — A renowned Hill City fossil expert shut down a projected $15-25 million Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton auction in Hong Kong after he recognized the bones.
Peter Larson, president of Black Hills Institute of Geological Research said he saw pictures of “Shen” the T-Rex on Christie’s Auctions and Private Sales website, and claims that most of the bones were casts of “Stan,” the second most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton in existence. Larson had a major role in excavating “Stan,” and now holds the intellectual property rights to the skeleton. A major part of the Black Hills Institute includes making research-quality casts of “Stan,” which are sold to museums and researchers around the world.
Larson said “Shen” was billed on Christie’s auction site as a 55% complete skeleton and the first of its kind to be sold in Asia. When he saw the photos, Larson said he recognized the bones that he has come to be intimately familiar with after creating more than 100 casts of the dinosaur. He noticed that the skull included holes in the lower jaw that were unique to “Stan.” Upon further investigation, Larson said there were quite a few of “Shen’s” bones that looked familiar.
“They were untruthful about how much was real,” Larson said. “I think the surface was as much as 95% ‘Stan,’ because they didn’t have any complete bones. They only had 62 bones, which makes it only 27% by bone count, and none of those bones were complete. So it was very misleading.
“I mount the skeletons once the casts are poured and trimmed, and the seams are fixed. So, I look ‘Stan’ in the face almost every day. If I don’t have one we’re mounting, I can go in the museum and see ‘Stan.’ So, I’m super familiar with it. Every T-Rex, just like every human, is unique because of special features. There are healed injuries, especially on Stan’s skull. There are puncture wounds and things that are unique to ‘Stan.’ Nobody else has them. They may have similar wounds, but they won’t be in the same place or the same size. So, all of that surface is copyrightable and very recognizable to someone who sees it every day.”
What made matters worse, Larson said, is that “Shen” was being advertised for sale with all of the intellectual property rights, which would have allowed the buyer to make and sell casts, three-dimensional prints, and other products from the skeleton.
“One of our main businesses is selling casts, replicas of ‘Stan,’” Larson said. “If the buyer thought they could get reproduction rights, then they could do all kinds of things that they had no right to do. That would destroy our business and the work we do with casts of ‘Stan.’”
Larson said after his business partner, Robert Farrar showed him pictures of “Shen” on the auction block for a sale scheduled for Nov. 30, he began asking questions. Then, an article on the front page of the New York Times about the matter prompted Christie’s to pull the T-Rex off the auction block and issue a statement.
“After consultation with the consignor of the Tyrannosaurus Rex scheduled for sale on 30 November in Hong Kong, Christie’s has decided to withdraw the lot,” the statement said. “The consignor has now decided to loan the specimen to a museum for public display.”
Larson said he is working with his lawyers to make sure this does not happen again. But through the course of an investigation, he said it looks like “Shen” may not be the only copy of “Stan.” He is still in the beginning stages of that investigation, but he said he is very thankful to have made this discovery before the sale was complete.
“I’m not a lawyer, but just a member of the public might think that telling people false information in order to maximize a sale and maximize the money you get, most people would think that’s wrong.”
The actual skeleton of “Stan” was sold at a Christie’s auction in 2020, for a record price of $31.8 million. However Larson, who had major roles in excavating the dinosaur, retained the intellectual property rights to the T-Rex. “Stan’s” complete skeleton can be seen at Everything Prehistoric, the Black Hills Institute of Geology museum in Hill City.
“I have to protect our copyright and trademark,” Larson said. “So, the whole thing with this being sold with that false information is it was bad for the public. It was bad for any potential buyers. It was bad for Black Hills Institute as a company. It was bad for the entire industry of people who sell fossils and it was bad for the science of paleontology because it is purported to be something that it’s not.”
