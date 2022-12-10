Local fossil expert shuts down Hong Kong T-Rex sale .jpg

Stan, pictured here, is the second most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton in existence. But when a new T-Rex was up for auction, Shen, the owner of Stan noticed many familiar features on Shen. By his estimate, 95% of bones belonging to Shen, were actually replicas of Stan. Photo © 2022 BHIGR

HILL CITY — A renowned Hill City fossil expert shut down a projected $15-25 million Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton auction in Hong Kong after he recognized the bones.

Peter Larson, president of Black Hills Institute of Geological Research said he saw pictures of “Shen” the T-Rex on Christie’s Auctions and Private Sales website, and claims that most of the bones were casts of “Stan,” the second most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton in existence. Larson had a major role in excavating “Stan,” and now holds the intellectual property rights to the skeleton. A major part of the Black Hills Institute includes making research-quality casts of “Stan,” which are sold to museums and researchers around the world.

