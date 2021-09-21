Local family honored for a century of ownership of a Lawrence County ranch

SPEARFISH — On Sept. 3, the South Dakota Farm Bureau Insurance Co., in conjunction with the state fair and the state Department of Agriculture, recognized Margaret Sager of Spearfish, her daughter, Kristin Lyons, and son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Ashton Sager, for continuing to own and operate for 100 years a Lawrence County ranch.
In 1921 George Sager, a great uncle of Ben K. Sager, Margaret’s deceased husband, acquired the property, located along Schoolhouse Gulch about 10 miles south of Savoy, through the Homestead Act, and completed the required improvements shortly before his death in 1926. Marguerite Daisy Sager, his widow, inherited the property and later that year, Benjamin Ely Sager, Ben K.’s father, purchased the land from his Aunt Daisy. Benjamin and his wife, Ruby, owned the ranch until their deaths and passed it to their son and his family.
The ranch is used mainly for grazing, but also includes raising and harvesting timber.
Approximately 50 farmers and ranchers across the state were recognized this year, but the Sagers’ ranch was the only one in Lawrence County.
Margaret also noted that, though the Sager family of today is very proud to be recipients of the Century Farm award, she wishes her husband and his parents, who had done so much for most of the century, were still alive to receive the honor.
In 2005 the Ben K. Sager’s family was also recognized for owning Margaret’s maternal family’s Century Family Farm in Lincoln County near Worthing. It had been purchased by her grandparents, John and Anna Burke in 1902, passed down to their daughter, Olive Burke Crary, and still is owned by Margaret and her family.
Margaret is proud of the fact that she and her family own two Century farms.
