Walter Stein discovered the world’s largest triceratops skeleton in 2014. It will soon have its own exhibit at the Glazer Children’s Museum in Tampa Bay, Fla. Pictured is Stein with some of the remains of Big John, the triceratops, at the dig site. Photo courtesy of Walter Stein
Walter Stein, a professional paleontologist, left, and John R., the landowner that the world’s largest triceratops was found on, standing in front of some of the dinosaur’s remains. The triceratops was nicknamed, Big John, after the landowner. Courtesy photo by Walter Stein
BELLE FOURCHE — A triceratops skeleton found in Perkins County was recently resold for $7.7 million and is set to reside at Glazer Children’s Museum in Tampa Bay, Fla.
The dino, Big John — named after John R., the owner of the land that the dinosaur was found on — was discovered by Walter Stein, a paleontologist and owner of PaleoAdventures in Belle Fourche.
Big John has since been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest triceratops ever discovered. The book says he is more than 23 feet long, eight feet tall, and six feet wide, making him 5-10% larger than any other triceratops ever reported.
Despite his impressive size, very few buyers showed interest in him.
“We found him in 2014, and we looked for a museum to buy it, and nobody wanted it because it’s just a triceratops,” said Stein. “Triceratopses are actually pretty common. There are 350 known skeletons of triceratops.”
Stein explained that he prefers to sell or donate his skeletons to museums, and he even has some in the Smithsonian and Denver Museum of Natural Science. However, due to the lack of interest from museums, Stein and the now deceased landowner decided to look into private offers for Big John.
“In 2020, we looked at the offers, and we had one that was a bit of a lowball, but it was reasonable, so we decided to sell,” he said. “In retrospect we probably should have kept it, but at the time nobody ever imagined a triceratops going for $7 million at auction. That was beyond anyone’s imagination.”
Big John was expected to sell for just $1.3 million at the auction.
Stein said this success is partially due to the fact that he was able to find about 40% of Big John’s skeleton during the dig.
“In paleontology, if you can find 20% of a skeleton, you’re doing pretty good,” Stein explained. “These were living animals in a living ecosystem. Today, if a cow dies out on the prairie, it’s going to start to degrade, start to break down, it’ll get fed on by other carnivores. And so by the time it gets buried, most of it is already scattered and broken down.”
“Fossilization is a very rare event,” he continued. “ninety-nine percent of life never has a shot at becoming a fossil, because it has to get buried quickly. It has to get buried in an area that is reasonably stable over millions of years. It has to have the right geochemical environment.”
Stein said that the private buyer of Big John, an Italian company, was also successful in their resale because of how they prepared the partial skeleton.
“I had prepared some of the bones over the years, but they were mostly in jackets (a plaster covering around the fossil that protects it during travel). When the Italians got it, they probably invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to get him fully put together,” he said. “They had an appropriate facility to put together something this large. They had a team of eight people working on him full-time for almost a year.“
In October 2021, Big John was resold at an auction in Paris, where a U.S. bidder bought him for $7.7 million.
After this sale, Stein said that he had no idea where the dinosaur was — that is until he received an invitation to speak at the unveiling of Big John’s exhibit at the Glazer Children’s Museum in May 2023.
Since initially discovering Big John, Stein has continued to expand his dino collection and hopes to open a dinosaur museum in the near future.
Stein said he currently has one of the largest private collections of dinosaur bones in the United States with over 2,500 individual pieces. These bones and teeth were all found in the Tri-State area and include common dinosaur remains from triceratopses, duckbills, and T-rexes, and more rare ones from raptors, pachycephalosaurs, and thescelosaurs.
“We’ve gotten so large at this point that we are running out of space here (at their current warehouse),” said Stein. “It’s been my goal to have our own private dinosaur museum here for years, and now we are at the point where we have a 9 member board of advisors. We’re in the process of raising capital right now, and we are looking at some possible land sites between Deadwood and Belle Fourche.”
Stein hopes to open the doors to the museum in late 2024 or 2025.
(0) comments
