News coverage for the last few weeks has focused on the resurgence of the novel coronavirus in states that have reopened for business. Florida, Texas, California, Arizona are the hotspots with thousands of new cases. This surge in the numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 resulted from irresponsible behavior as lockdowns were lifted and people were no longer wearing masks or observing social distancing guidelines.
Now we are faced with reopening schools and places of worship that have been closed since March. It is not clear what guidelines should be put in place so that these activities can be reopened safely.
School reopening is important. Educators seem to agree that getting our children back in the classroom is paramount. Doctors seem to also agree that it is important and that children seem not to be the spreaders of disease as they are with other respiratory viruses such as influenza. But there is so much we donít know about this disease. We thought young adults were less susceptible to the severest forms of the disease until they began contracting the disease and dying.
So, what can we learn from the re-opening experience in the South? The key element seems to be not to attempt reopening while the local epidemic is still growing in the population. Slowing of the epidemic is crucial and is reflected best in the percent of COVID tests that come back positive; less than 5% seems to be the key threshold.
Unfortunately, because testing is not readily available in this country, we will not understand the penetration of the epidemic into our local population, so we will have to rely on less meaningful numbers including new infections per day, daily hospitalizations, and the numbers of daily deaths.
But we do have local control on this matter. That Is the good news. And together we will work through this problem, as well.
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
