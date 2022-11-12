Local charities receive funds from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally proceeds

STURGIS — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally gives back to the community in many ways including to local non-profit organizations.
On Monday, the city and some of its Rally sponsors distributed more than $188,000 to local groups with proceeds from events held during this year’s Rally.
“For years, a part of the profits from the city of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been donated to local charities. In 2021, the city set up the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund, a part of the Black Hills Community Foundation, to ensure that the Rally tradition of charitable giving endures for the benefit of future generations of Sturgis residents,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen.
This year, the city of Sturgis was fortunate to have an anonymous match donation of $100,000 to its Sturgis Rally Endowment fund.
One of the means for generating funds for local charities is the sale of open container cups whose proceeds totaled $51,644. city of Sturgis sponsorship donations totaled $47,000 and a bike build generated $25,000 for charities.
Jack Daniel’s has long been a sponsor of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and gives back to the community in many ways. By hosting a tasting experience and challenge coin along with Sturgis Liquor customize Jack Daniel’s bottles with custom engraving, the distiller donated $13,000 to Sturgis Brown High School for scholarships, $10,000 to Sturgis Rally Charities, and another $6,000 to Operation Ride Home.
The first Sturgis Police Chief’s Ride generated $1,595 for the Sturgis and Meade County Animal Shelter and the Sturgis Police Athletic League.
The Ride with a Local program helped raise $2,205 for Black Hills Trails.
The annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride raised $39,000 for the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, Sturgis Police Reserves, Sturgis Ambulance Service, and the Gold Star Memorial.
The Mayor’s Pub Crawl held during Rally week, raised $1,750 for the Gold Star Memorial and the Mayor’s Poker Tournament generated $1,200 for the Gold Star Memorial.
Several groups host Rally breakfasts that help sustain their mission throughout the year. Among those hosting Rally breakfasts are Grace Lutheran Church, Sturgis Brown High School, the Masonic Lodge of Sturgis, Masonic Lodge of Spearfish and Hill City Senior Center. In 2022, $56,995 was raised by these organizations.
Non-profit organizations also raise funds through hosting paid parking lots in the downtown corridor of Sturgis during the Rally. In 2022, organizations earned an estimated $39,237.
The Hamsters organization through various activities of their members donated $503,000 to Lifescape Children’s Hospital in Rapid City and another $39,500 to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum. So, in all, the total raised for charities through the 82nd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was $1,023,986.
Following are recipients of donations: City of Sturgis Sponsorship Program, Sturgis Rally Charities, $13,578; City of Sturgis Sponsorship Program, Sturgis Rally
Endowment, $47,000; City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Open Container, Sturgis Rally Charities, $25,822; City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Open Container, Sturgis Rally Endowment, $25,822; Mayor’s Ride, Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, $7,500; Mayor’s Ride, Fire Station Parking Lot, $7,500; Mayor’s Ride, Sturgis Police Reserves, $5,000; Mayor’s Ride, Sturgis Ambulance, $5,000; Mayor’s Ride, Gold Star Memorial,
$14,000; Mayor’s Poker Tournament, Gold Star Memorial, $1,200; Mayor’s Pub Crawl, Gold Star Memorial, $1,750; Chief’s Ride, Sturgis Animal Shelter, $797.50; Chief’s Ride, Sturgis PAL, $797.50; Ride with a Local, Black Hills Trails, $2,205; Tattoo, Beard and Misc., Sturgis Rally Endowment, $3,000; Legendary 5K, Sturgis Animal Shelter,
$3,900; Sturgis Liquor Engraving Tips, Local High School Scholarships, $3,500; Brown-Forman, Sturgis Brown High School Scholarships, $10,000; Jack-Daniel’s Tasting Experience, Sturgis Rally Charities, $10,000.
