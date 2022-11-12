Local charities receive funds from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally proceeds

Mayor Mark Carstensen, left, presents a symbolic check to Ken Sabers a member of the Gold Star Memorial Committee, with proceeds from this year’s Mayor’s Ride. Courtesy photo

STURGIS — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally gives back to the community in many ways including to local non-profit organizations.

On Monday, the city and some of its Rally sponsors distributed more than $188,000 to local groups with proceeds from events held during this year’s Rally.

