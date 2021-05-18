Local businesses renew malt beverage licenses

SPEARFISH — Forty one local businesses applied and were approved for renewed 2021-2022 retail on-sale malt beverage and South Dakota farm wine licenses during Monday’s Spearfish City Council meeting. Those businesses include: A Perfect 10 Nail & Beauty Bar, 2430 Platinum Dr. Suite 4; Antunez, 117 E. Illinois St.; Aviands @ BHSU, 1200 University St.; B&B Lounge, 703 N. Main Str.; Barbacoa’s, 305 W. Jackson Blvd.; Best Western Black Hills Lodge, 540 E. Jackson Blvd.; Chris’ Campground, 701 Christensen Dr.; The Clubhouse of Spearfish, 3540 Colorado Blvd.; Common Cents Food Store, 546 W. Jackson Blvd.; Creekside Bean & Vine, 2545 Yukon Pl.; Double Barrel Liquor & Casino, 6764 Colorado Loop; Dough Trader, 543 W. Jackson Blvd.; Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course, 6845 St. Onge Rd.; Elkhorn Ridge RV Park, 20189 US Hwy 85; Exit 8 Phillips 66, 3275 Old Belle Rd.; False Bottom Bar, 645 Main St.; Fuji Sushi Bar & Grill, 126 W. Hudson St.; Golden Dragon Restaurant, 1850 North Ave.; Good Day Café, 541 W. Jackson Blvd. #4; Grant Street Liquor, 127 West Grant St.; Happy Jacks, 520 W. Jackson Blvd.; Himalayan Indian Cuisine, 6764 Colorado Blvd. Suite 2; Jade Palace China Buffet, 715 N. Main St.; Loaf N Jug, 813 N. Main St.; Lucky Strike Lanes, 1740 Ryan Rd.; Lueders Food Center, 620 7th St.; Matthews Opera House, 612 Main St.; Minitman Food & Fuel, 820 E. Colorado Blvd.; Minitman Too, 611 E. Jackson Blvd.; Nonna’s Kitchen, 544 N. Main St.; Northern Hills Cinema, 1830 N. Main St.; Nowhere Clothier, 109 E. Hudson St.; Queen City Liquor, 210 E. Rushmore St.; Spearfish Brewing Co, 741 N. Main St. Suite 130; Spearfish Sasquatch Baseball, 350 W. Highway 14; Spearfish Softball Association, 850 South Dakota Way;
Speedy Mart, 2615 E. Colorado Blvd.; Sunshine Saloon, 3226 W. Fairground Loop; Triple 7 Casino, 923 E. Colorado Blvd.; Walgreens, 1430 North Ave.; and Yesway, 2728 1st Ave.
