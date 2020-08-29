Local business kicks off BHSU Beeline fundraiser

SPEARFISH — The Stadium Sports Grill on Main Street in Spearfish donated $3,500 to the Black Hills State University Beeline to kick off a new fundraising campaign.
Assistant professor and director of bands Dr. David Berberick said that the BHSU drumline needs new drums after more than five years of regular wear and tear.
“We try to support as much as we can in the Black Hills area,” Stadium owner John Heck said. The owners learned that the BHSU drumline were in need of new drums during the Spearfish High School parade last fall.
The gift from the Stadium was the single largest donation to the Beeline campaign. Earlier this year during the Founders Day fundraiser in February, the campaign raised just over $6,000 thanks to parents, fans, community members, and the Stadium donations.
“We really enjoy the drumline and we wanted to help them start their fundraising efforts. We hoped that our donation would encourage others to pitch in,” Heck and co-owner Clair Donovan said.
