Local breweries collaborate to raise money for D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery

SPEARFISH — The three breweries in Spearfish, Crow Peak Brewing Company, Spearfish Brewing Company and Sawyer Brewing Co., recently collaborated to create a signature beer, which was sold at each of their locations to raise money for the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives.
“Crow Peak’s been involved in some of (the fish hatchery’s) fundraising activities over the years and the brewers from the other breweries had been talking for a little while about getting together and doing some sort of collaboration,” said Nate Overseth, taproom manager at Crow Peak Brewing Company.
Overseth said the name of the beer, Rainbow Trois (pronounced twa) came from the Rainbow Trout that are a prominent feature at the fish hatchery, and “Trois,” which is French for three as in the three breweries that came together to make it.
“They came up with a basic recipe and each brewer brewed it in their own system, which will give some differences,” he explained.
Overseth said the Rainbow Trois was a hazy pale ale.
“A little bit citrusy and a little bit hoppy,” he said.
Because the brewer’s plans for a splashy fundraising event at the hatchery had been stymied by the pandemic, the three brew houses spent the summer featuring the beer on their menus. $1 from every pint and $2 from every six-pack sold was set aside for the hatchery. Last week, the Booth Society was presented with a check for $1,900 from the proceeds.
“It was very popular, so hopefully they can do it again next year,” Overseth said.
Karen Holzer, the executive director of the hatchery, said she appreciated to collaboration.
“It was a very fun project and it was exciting to have the three breweries work together on that.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.