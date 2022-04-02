Local boys hit the national stage

SPEARFISH — Since 2004 Judd Hoos has been bringing the sounds of the Black Hills to packed concert venues across the Midwest. But on Monday the whole country will be introduced to one of the biggest names in local music, as the guys take their act to the “American Song Contest” stage.
And speaking of names, just where did the name “Judd Hoos” come from anyway? Turns out that when the band was first coming together, they were having some trouble settling on a great band name that wasn’t already copyrighted.
“We reached out to a friend of ours from college that we thought had a cool name and asked him if we could use the name and he was, ‘yeah, go for it.’ So that’s how ‘Judd Hoos’ came about,” explained Shane Funk, current drummer and one of the original members of the band.
Several switch-ups later, the current roster for the band consists of Funk, Tyler Bills, vocals and guitar; Andy Young, guitar; Kiethan Funk, and Chase Huseby, bass. Three of the members live right here in Spearfish, while the other two reside in Rapid City.
After becoming a staple at summer music festivals and concert venues all over the state, the band submitted their name, and was selected by NBC to represent South Dakota in the all-new live music competition.
“We feel super fortunate to be able to represent South Dakota,” said Young. “There’s not a lot of towns in South Dakota that we haven’t performed in, or at least performed adjacent to … we hope we can go out there and make South Dakota proud.”
The band will premier a brand new, never-before-released single for the competition.
“Fortunately he had one that we felt was good enough, but we hadn’t released yet, to perform on national television,” Young said.
Although they’re accustomed to playing large shows, Bills said they’re trying not to let the national exposure effect their rehearsal preparations too much.
“With the logistics of a TV show, that’s a little different, but I think, the way we’re gonna perform, we want people to see what we do and what we normally would do in front of the audience,” Bills said. “It’s kind of a trick of balancing what a normal live show is with what a show in front of a national TV audience will be like.”
“A lot of meditation and crying at night,” Young jokingly added. “We’re just trying to not make it too big, it’s just another show. We have to go out there and do our job.”
The guys said they’re excited to showcase not only their talents, but also the spirit of the Black Hills and South Dakota in general, to the whole country.
“That we like to have a good time,” Bills said. We’re friendly, hard-working people that work hard and play hard.”
“At the end of the day, we want to entertain people, we want everybody to have a good time and that’s just kind of the name of the game, we’re not taking ourselves too seriously, but at the same time we’re still writing songs that mean a lot to us,” Young added.
On Monday, Judd Hoos will be competing up against Ni/Co, from Alabama; Jewel, from Alaska; Riker Lynch, from Colorado; Nitro Nitra, from Delaware; Ale Zabala, from Florida; Brittany Pfantz, from Louisiana; Brooke Alexx, from New Jersey; Sabyu, from Northern Mariana Islands; Jesse LeProtti, from South Carolina; Tyler Braden, from Tennessee; and Grant Knoche, from Texas.
Of those 12, only four acts will move on to the semifinals beginning April 18.
Viewers can vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting for the qualifiers will open Monday night and will close Wednesday morning.
“There’s three different platforms, one person can vote up to 30 times for one artist, so we encourage everyone to vote 30 times for Judd Hoos,” Bills said with a laugh.
“There’ll definitely be some opportunity to sight some Spearfish landmarks on our performance,” Young said, “And the Black Hills in general.”
Week four of the “American Song Contest” will air live at 6 p.m., Monday, on NBC.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.