BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche Attorney Kellen Willert recently returned from a six-month deployment where he served with the South Dakota Army National Guard in east Africa.
“I am happy I went, and I’m happy I’m back,” he said.
Willert, a major who’s been in the National Guard for 13 years, was one of more than 190 soldiers with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, who deployed in early September 2020. In addition to Willert’s brigade, 40 soldiers with the 115th Signal Company also deploy to Djibouti.
The units were sent to support U.S. Africa Command with regional security and stability goals.
The 196th, which is based out of Sioux Falls, deployed to command and control assigned units and support the security, mobility, and functional operations of forces in their designated region in the Horn of Africa.
Willert, who grew up outside of Boulder, Colo., said that he’d always had an inkling that he wanted to join the National Guard.
“And 9/11 was a big influence,” he said, adding that although he’d originally intended to go active duty and become a pilot, but issues with his eye put a stop to that part of his dream.
So, Willert switched paths, and decided law school was the next best route for him. He moved to Brookings in 2004, to study at South Dakota State University (SDSU).
He completed his undergraduate studies at SDSU in 2008 and went on to law school at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. After graduating from law school in 2012, he and his wife, Janelle Willert moved to Aberdeen for approximately a year where he served as a clerk.
Then, in October 2013, about a week after winter storm Atlas, the Willerts moved to Belle Fourche.
Initially, Willert said he didn’t have any serious intentions to move to the area. Instead, he had an interview set up at Bennet, Main & Gubbrud, P.C., and Willert planned to use it for interview practice.
“And (I) did the interview and went to the chamber and kind of drove around town and just kind of fell in love with it (Belle Fourche),” he said, adding that taking the time to experience the town and what it has to offer made all the difference. “We liked the small-town kind of feel.”
Since then, the Willerts, who have been married for 14 years and have since added three children to their family, aged 12, 8, and 6, have called Belle Fourche their home.
In 2017, Willert made partner in the law firm, now called Bennet, Main, Gubbrud, & Willert, P.C.
After more than a dozen years with the Guard, Willert received word that he was going to be deployed for the first time. Luckily, he was able to split the 10–12-month deployment with a fellow soldier, enabling him to serve just six of those months.
After arriving to east Africa in early September, Willert said he spent most of his time in Djibouti and Somalia.
Willert said Djibouti has been designated a combat zone since 2002, and neighboring Somalia since 2004.
An attorney in his civilian life, Willert served as a deputy staff judge advocate and as the chief of Military Justice for Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, which is comprised of individuals from varying agencies, as well as the Army, Air Force, Marines, and Navy.
“My role was helping our commander and the other commanders we work with just maintain justice,” Willert said.
Additionally, Willert said he also supported the Defense Institute for International Legal Studies (DILS), a Department of Defense agency, where he was able to travel and train multinational forces on subjects like international human rights, interrogation techniques, torture, and human trafficking.
Working with the DILS was the highlight of his time in Africa, Willert said. When he’d go on an assignment with the program, he said he really enjoyed hanging out with soldiers from other nations.
“It was just fun because soldiers are soldiers, and we’d do pushup contests, and give each other a hard time,” Willert said.
But as is typically the case in a war-torn part of the world, it wasn’t all fun and games for Willert.
“The bad guys in east Africa violate human rights, and it’s important to get our partner forces on board with respecting human rights, only using acceptable interrogation techniques, not engaging in torture, and identifying and stopping human trafficking,” he said.
Al-Shabab and Boko Haram, are two insurgent groups that are among the main security threats in the Horn of Africa, Willert said.
Al-Shabab is an Islamist insurgent group formed in the early 2000s which seeks to establish an Islamic state in Somalia.
Boko Haram is a jihadist terrorist organization based in Nigeria. When the group was formed in 2002, their main goal was to “purify” Islam in northern Nigeria.
“There’s a lot of bad people out there,” Willert said. “But we were working more towards working with partner nations to try and push back Al-Shabab.”
The group operates similarly to a cartel, he said.
“Because they run people and drugs to make a lot of their money, and weapons, and they use their religion as a sword to instill fear,” Willert said, sharing his personal opinion.
For his African service, Willert received the U.S. Africa Command Shoulder Sleeve Insignia for military operations in Hostile Conditions, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device.
“Military operations aside, it was a very interesting and unsettling time to deploy and be halfway around the world from my family,” he said. “Because we were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, a presidential election, the inauguration of a new president, and social unrest.”
Willert, who returned home in late February, is happy to be home.
“Now, I just want to get re-plugged back into the community and spend as much time as possible with my wife, Jenelle, and our three kids,” he said.
