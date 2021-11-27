Local author pens ‘The Land Seekers’

SPEARFISH — If there’s one take-away Dr. William Bosch, the author of the new historical fiction novel, The Land Seekers, would like to impart on his audience, it’s the fact that there is tremendous pain in leaving one’s homeland and incredible hurt in leaving family members behind that are likely never to be seen again.
“I would like readers to feel the pain that migrants undergo when they leave their families behind, maybe never to see them again,” Bosch said. “In that period of time, most likely, they would never again see the people they left behind and that kind of pain is uncommon for most people. We leave our family and go to college, but we have every expectation of returning to see them, even if it takes a few years, sometimes. But those people, when they bade their families goodbye, it was permanent, and they knew it. Now, not all of them never returned to see their families in Southern Russia, but almost all of them did not. And that’s what I would like people to feel and understand that migrating to a new country is a big undertaking and is not done for frivolous reasons.”
Bosch’s The Land Seekers is written about fictional families living in Western Europe, who, when Catherine the Great invited Western Europeans to come to Russia in the 1760s, took her up on that offer.
“And they migrated, with the help of Russian guides, scouts, and financial help, over to the Volga River region of Russia,” Bosch said.
At that time, around 25,000 people actually migrated from Western Europe to the Volga River valley.
Bosch’s 330-page novel is the fictional account of 13 families who made the move.
“And they and their descendants lived along the Volga for quite some time, as was true in history, until about 1870 and then the Russians started breaking the promises they had made to the people, way back in 1760,” Bosch said. “So for these families, in 1883, of course, by then, there were new generations born and passed away, but the descendants migrated to America, landed in New York, traveled over to Yankton, South Dakota, stayed there a year while they earned some money and became accustomed to the new land, then finally homesteaded near Ipswich, South Dakota.”
Bosch said his reason for writing the novel is a desire to convey the land hunger these people had.
“And the pain of separation from their families they had to undergo in order to seek out their destiny,” he said. “I wanted to convey that because it’s quite a story that our ancestors went through. One writer said, ‘They were pioneers on two continents in a space of a couple hundred years.’ That’s pretty unique, because many Europeans who came through America came straight across the Atlantic and were pioneers here, true enough. But the German Russians did it twice. Once going to Russia and staying there for several generations. And then, from there, coming to here, and once again, settling in the open country, so to speak, and developing the agriculture and industry of that area.”
Bosch, who grew up and graduated from high school in Lincoln, N.D., and was raised speaking German, shared his family’s immigration path.
“My father’s family lived on the Crimean Peninsula, which is now again part of Russia, but used to be, lately, part of Ukraine,” he said. “My mother’s side of the family came from a little north of Crimea, in what is now Ukraine, or maybe, although, depending on how the – and then there’s a little piece of land in there that’s being contested. So, I think my mother’s side was in Ukraine, just barely. My mother was born in this country, but her parents grew up in Ukraine. My father was actually 2 years old when he was brought over with his family in 1899.”
Bosch finished the novel in July, but this isn’t his only published work.
“I did write a German Russian history book also,” Bosch said. “Which came out in 2014. That was more of a history. It’s a non-fiction book and the title is The German Russians in Words and Pictures and it kind of gave an overall view of the German Russian history. Their migrations to Russia and then their subsequent migrations to the North and South American continents. When I wrote my first book, I decided that somebody needed to write kind of an overview of this history and that book has done very well, which pleases me. So I thought I’d write a follow-up novel. I wanted to be a writer my whole life, but English was my second language, actually. I grew up speaking a dialect of German. All of my relatives spoke a dialect of German.”
Bosch is also the author of Russian Agriculture in the 1880s.
A retired mathematics professor, Bosch said he spent his life yearning to write.
“I did not get into German Russian history until after I retired and I thought very little information was available about how our ancestors lived,” he said. “But I was really surprised to find that there are people who know a lot about German Russian history.”
Bosch attended North Dakota State University, where he earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. He then taught for two years at Northern State University in Aberdeen before enrolling at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, where he earned his doctorate in 1970.
“Then I went to the University of Northern Colorado and taught there 28 years and after retiring, a few years later, my wife and I moved to Spearfish,” Bosch said.
Since then, Bosch has joined the Black Hills Chapter of the German Russian Heritage Society.
“I think more people should study history and, perhaps, their own history,” Bosch said. “Because all ethnic groups have an interesting story to tell and maybe we would do well to look into what our ancestors went through to get us to where we are.”
The Land Seekers, Russian Agriculture in the 1880s, and The German Russians in Words and Pictures are available on Amazon; the latter two also available at the Western Heritage Center, where Bosch serves as a volunteer.
Bosch is also a featured author at a Western Heritage Center event coming up Dec. 11, where he will be signing copies of all three books, which will be available for purchase there, as well.
