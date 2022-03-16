Local author brings apocalypse to the Black Hills

SPEARFISH — An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) has devastated the U.S., leaving the entire country without any power. Now, Russian forces are making their way through Canada to South Dakota, taking up residence and amassing forces in Spearfish. A small group of survivors must take up arms to defend their home and families.
That is the premise of a new book from local author Robyn VanDerSys.
“’Creative reality,’ I guess you could say is my writing style,” VanDerSys said.
Her new book, “Black Hills Falls” is part of an extended series of books, which explores how an EMP event would affect different parts of the country. Authors Mark Loren and Boyd Craven Jr. began the series last year with “October Falls,” which follows a group in Florida dealing with the fallout of the EMP disaster. Loren and Craven Jr., completed three follow up books, “November Feud,” December Battles,” and “January Plight,” each following the same group of survivors as they navigate the new world without power. VanDerSys’ book goes back to October where the reader is introduced to a totally new cast of characters in the days following the EMP event, this time in a close-knit neighborhood near Sturgis.
“(The publisher) kind of had this idea of, ‘well, this whole October Fall world could go so big, let’s get other people involved,’” VanDerSys said. “It’s a killer concept.”
There are currently three more stories in the works from other authors, which take place in Michigan, California, and Indiana, all part of the “October Falls” series.
The network of authors used Google Docs to communicate and stay on track to help fill in the world of “October Falls.”
“’Day one, here’s what happens in Indiana, here’s what happens in South Dakota,’” VanDerSys explained. “So we could all try to stay on the same timeline and then we’ve also tried to create some characters that cross into different books.”
Each author brings their own style and artistic creativity to the story, as well as a different set of challenges to their group of survivors based on their geographical location.
“In Florida, in Marks books, you know, they’re just trekking around in T-shirts or sweat shirts and sleeping outside at night. So it’s so different,” she said. “I write a lot different than Mark does, Mark was in the military for 30 years, so his stuff is all military based, mine is character based,” she said. “I think about how someone would feel if they had to shoot someone.”
VanDerSys said she likes to inject a little of her personality and experience into her books, but also really enjoys learning about the realities that people could face in the situations presented in the “October Falls,” world from a survivalist’s perspective.
“I’m not a hunter myself. I do love to go out target shooting and camping and riding and outdoorsy hiking and things like that, but I don’t have some background that has taught me any of this stuff, I just kind of learn as I go,” she said. “I’m a realist, but I don’t really like doom and gloom.”
VanDerSys relies on her experience and natural love for storytelling to convey her books. With no formal training, she said she likes encouraging other kitchen table authors to get out there and tell their stories.
“I just tell the story and if somebody likes it, great, if somebody doesn’t, ‘oh well,’ are you doing it for you or are you doing it for them,” she said.
For more information about “Black Hills Falls,” or VanDerSys’ other work, visit www.robynvandersys.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.