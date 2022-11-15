BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche City Council approved a loan for a new well in the city.
The $1.7 million loan will help cover the cost of the well, the chlorination system for it, and some of the plumbing as well.
Occasional snow showers. High 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 11:03 am
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche City Council approved a loan for a new well in the city.
The $1.7 million loan will help cover the cost of the well, the chlorination system for it, and some of the plumbing as well.
“With the loan, it’s easier to ask for more than to be short and try to amend it, so $1.7 million was our top,” said Brent Hardy, the city engineer. “That has some contingency built in, and it was prepared during uncertain inflation, so we put a little buffer in there.”
At this time, the city does not have a definitive plan for how they will repay the loan and how it may affect water rates on water bills.
The well, referred to, as both Well #3 and the Hat Ranch Well, will be located in Hat Ranch.
“We’ve been negotiating with property owners in the area for some potential sites, so that way we can start doing some of the preliminary design, environmental and cultural review work, and securing the property,” Hardy said.
Hat Ranch currently has its own 50,000-gallon water tank, but with ongoing growth in the neighborhood, the city would like it to have more water supply.
“For fire flow, we’d like it to have 120,000 gallons, because that would be two hours at a thousand gallons a minute in the event of a fire,” said Hardy.
“We wanted to do the well before doing any other upgrades, because the production rate (of water) could determine what we want to do as far as tank sizing and things like that,” Hardy added.
Having the well located in Hat Ranch, a southern part of town, is ideal for the city. Due to the city’s topography, water flows easier from south to north, so the water from the well will not only go into Hat Ranch, but other aareas of southern Belle Fourche as well.
“It will first go up into Hat Ranch in their existing tank. It may or may not go, if needed, into Redwater tank, or it might tie in north of there and go into the same system that feeds the southern part of town,” Hardy said.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.