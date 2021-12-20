STURGIS — The Sturgis First United Methodist Church brought the Living Nativity to the stage at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Sunday night.
There were more than 20 actors along with a couple sheep that told the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Mother Nature cooperated with a beautiful evening for the Christmas presentation with temperatures in the 40s.
Pioneer photos by Deb Holland
