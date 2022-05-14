PIEDMONT — Meade County and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) are working together to provide a new entrance to a parking area at the Little Elk Creek trailhead near Piedmont.
Officials with both entities said the new entrance is needed because the old entrance crosses private property, and that landowner is now planning to fence in the private land.
Meade County Highway Superintendent Nick Broyles said Little Elk Creek is a county-maintained road, and they recently were informed that the landowner adjacent the parking area to the Little Elk Creek trailhead wants to fence in the area.
Paula Honerkamp owns the land which intersects the parking lot. She said she has been working with the Forest Service to do a land trade for nearly seven years to resolve the issue.
“It would be my little triangle in the parking lot... I was willing to pay for the survey and everything, but they told me ‘it’s not going to happen,’” she said.
Since then, James Neuzil purchased property above Honerkamp’s property. He wants to use four acres to build a home, but he needs access to it.
“I have given him an easement from my parking lot property up to his property. That’s what’s in the process,” she said. “He is going to be putting in an easement fence that will block off that part of my property.”
Broyles said that right or wrong, the approach to the existing parking area is on private property.
“How it got there in the first place is neither here nor there,” he told Meade County commissioners Tuesday.
When the fence goes in, the entrance to the parking lot will essentially be cut off, Broyles said.
Broyles has been working with Brandon Taglioli, assistant senior engineer for the Black Hills National Forest, about creating a new entrance to the parking area.
“Obviously, there’s a mutual interest here. The Forest Service certainly wants to have a place for their patrons to access the National Forest, and we use this as a turnaround area for our big vehicles,” Broyles said.
The two entities will work together to build a temporary entrance with the county providing the labor to do the dirt work with a dozer or blade. The Forest Service will provide subgrade material and surface gravel for the new approach. Then, the county would haul and spread the materials.
Commission Chairman Ted Seaman asked if this was a project that needed to be done “right away.”
Taglioli envisions that once the new fence is erected, hikers will start parking along Little Elk Creek Road because they have no access to the parking lot.
But the Forest Service must first ensure that the project is environmentally safe, Taglioli said.
“Once we know that answer, we can go ahead with the work,” he said.
The new access point will be temporary. The Forest Service will be looking at a larger development plan for the area in the future.
Seaman said he visited the area on Sunday, and the Little Elk Creek parking lot was full.
“It’s getting a lot of use out there, and if they started parking along the road, we’re going to have some major problems,” he said.
Broyles said, “best case scenario,” the project may be done sometime in July, and it would take about a week to finish.
Commissioner Rich Liggett said he believes the temporary entrance is a good opportunity for the county and Forest Service to work together on a solution to the problem.
Commissioner Rod Bradley said he hoped the Forest Service would commit to putting the Little Elk Creek trail on its trail system.
“I agree we have a mutual interest in coming up with a solution here, but my point earlier was that this is access to a trail that is not on the Forest Service system. At some point it should be if we’re going to invest a lot into this,” he said.
Taglioli said the Forest Service has indicated their desire to do scoping meetings yet this year concerning making Little Elk Creek a designated Forest Service trail. Once that designation is bestowed, the Forest Service would look at plans to engineer the trailhead with parking area, signage, and restroom facilities. Construction could happen in 2024.
The commission voted unanimously to authorize the highway superintendent to work with the USFS to build a new approach/turn around area at the end of Little Elk Creek Road.
