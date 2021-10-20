Littering fine at SHS parking lot met with limited success

SPEARFISH — Students at Spearfish High School continue to look for solutions to the littering problem in the parking lot.
On Oct. 12, Senior Class Treasurer Clay Donovan told the Spearfish School Board that the school had started issuing fines for all students who are caught littering in the parking lot. Donovan said the fines were met with limited success, because it is difficult to monitor the parking lot.
“I feel it could be a little better than it already is,” Donovan said. “But unless you have someone out there designated to walk around, it’s tough to catch people in the act. We would have to get somebody out there and they would have to give up their lunch hour. High schoolers definitely want their food.”
Spearfish High School Principal Steve Morford told the board that he also ordered new trash cans to be placed throughout the parking lot, and that also helped with the problem.
“I think we just keep hammering away at it and give it a little time,” said Spearfish School Board President Mistie Caldwell.
During their September meeting, members of the Spearfish School Board asked student leaders at the high school to help come up with a solution to the littering problem, with an idea to promote school pride and encourage students to pick up after themselves in the parking lot.
In the past board members and students both said sports teams and civic groups have gathered to clean up the parking lot on a regular basis, only to have trash show up almost immediately afterward. The school board asked the students to look into the problem after several complaints from Spearfish residents and visitors.
“We want to help you as students find a solution that works for everybody, so we don’t have to rely on sports teams or clubs to take the time to clean up after everybody,” said board member Eric Skavang.
Last month, student body president Max Ensor proposed a $25 fine for people who are caught leaving trash in the parking lot. While that could be a deterrent, board members questioned whether it could be enforced. School cameras don’t always do a good job of capturing specific people littering because of the number of cars in the parking lot, and a lot monitor would require volunteer commitment. Skavang said if that is the solution, he would happily volunteer to take some time slots.
But the problem doesn’t always occur during school hours. Board member Nathan Hoogshagen said he has talked to parents who have reported watching cars pull in to the high school parking lot and dumping their trash, multiple times throughout the day.
“I don’t want it to get to the point where we have to take some privileges away, so we really want to lean on you who are here to help be the change agent and we’ll support you in whatever you need,” Skavang told the students. “The other idea was to barricade the parking lots on the weekends. But I don’t think anyone wants to mess with locking gates. I think there are better solutions to find a way to clean up after ourselves.”
Some possible solutions the board proposed included having physical education students spend time cleaning the parking lot, taking away open campus for lunch, and asking students to clean the lot during their Spartan time. But board members acknowledged that it is likely that a small percentage of students are causing the problem, and they were hesitant to impose group penalties.
Board chairman Mistie Caldwell said she would rather see incentives for students to maintain a clean parking lot, rather than penalties for leaving trash. “I appreciate the conversation being about school pride versus cleaning the school parking lot,” she said. “What is it that is going to incentivize the masses?”
