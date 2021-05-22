Lions Club donates bench to hatchery

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lions Club donated two benches to the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives to help celebrate their 125 year Anniversary in 2021. Pictured are Lions Club members back row from left: Tad Brewer, Ray Spellman, Aleisha Huppler, vice president of the Booth Society, Dan O’Neill, Blayne Pummel, and Carlos Martinez, hatchery manager. From row from left are: Karen Holzer executive director of the Booth Society, and Nancy Pummel Cole, assistant director of the Booth Society.
