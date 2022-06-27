LEAD — The classic tale of the Lion King will come alive in Lead, as 31 children, ranging in age from 6 to 17, bring the production to the stage.
The Lion King Jr. at the Homestake Opera House is a remake of the classic Broadway musical. It includes all of audiences’ favorite songs and characters, including “Just Can’t Wait to be King,” “The Circle of Life,” and more. Directed by Katrina Hutchison, with music directed by Jennifer Larson, the production gets the youth involved in every aspect of theater, including running lights and sound for the actors on stage.
Hutchison said the experience of working with the kids has been wonderful, and the level of talent that comes with the show has been a very pleasant surprise. The children have been rehearsing every afternoon this month from 12-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and they are ready to give a grand performance.
“It’s been better than I imagined,” she said. “They have just been amazing. They have wowed me with their behavior and they all want to be here. They’re so talented and they pick up so quickly on everything. It was very overwhelming that first day, but then all of a sudden, they just picked it up. They’re like sponges and they just take it all in. I think most of the kids are a little younger than what would typically be cast in something like this. There is a lot of natural ability. I haven’t had to do a lot of coaching.”
Larson, a band and choir teacher at Douglas High School in Rapid City, said the youth struggled in the beginning with African dialects in some of the songs. But she said she has also been amazed at how well the kids have done.
“It’s kind of funny because when I told people this was what I was going to be doing for my first month of summer vacation, my teacher friends thought I was crazy,” Larson said. “It hasn’t felt like work. It has been enjoyable. They’ve made it easy because they have made it fun. I’m so amazed at how quick some of them had lines memorized.”
Hutchison said the show has a lot of ensemble acts, which means some of the younger actors have had to play multiple roles on stage.
“There are so many pieces that the ensemble has to do,” she said. “They’re a leaf, then a star and then they have to turn and be a hyena, and then a leaf again. It’s every single song and every scene. The youngest ones have to know what they’re doing. I’ve been really impressed with the run throughs we’ve done.”
Performances of the Lion King Jr. will be held at 6 p.m., June 28-30 at the Homestake Opera House, with a special preview performance at Outlaw Square at 6:50 p.m., Monday, June 27, before the Lion King movie is shown. Tickets for the performance will be sold at the door, and the doors open at 5 p.m.
