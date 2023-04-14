Linn honored with SDHSAA Distinguished Service Award .jpg
Buy Now

Gary Linn has served as Lead-Deadwood High School Student Council advisor for nearly 35 years, 11 of those as executive director of Student Council for the State of South Dakota. He is pictured here with current student council members after receiving the state High School Activities Association Distinguished Service Award for the impact he has made on youth across the state. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Distinguished Service Award was recently bestowed upon long-time Lead-Deadwood High School Student Council Advisor and Librarian Gary Linn at the South Dakota Student Council Association (SDSCA) state convention held recently in Rapid City.

“Receiving this award for doing work I love makes it not work at all,” Linn said. “Thank you, SDHSAA for this honor.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.