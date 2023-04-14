Gary Linn has served as Lead-Deadwood High School Student Council advisor for nearly 35 years, 11 of those as executive director of Student Council for the State of South Dakota. He is pictured here with current student council members after receiving the state High School Activities Association Distinguished Service Award for the impact he has made on youth across the state. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
RAPID CITY — The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Distinguished Service Award was recently bestowed upon long-time Lead-Deadwood High School Student Council Advisor and Librarian Gary Linn at the South Dakota Student Council Association (SDSCA) state convention held recently in Rapid City.
“Receiving this award for doing work I love makes it not work at all,” Linn said. “Thank you, SDHSAA for this honor.”
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said the award is well deserved.
“We’re really proud of the work that Gary does with student council, he’s been very involved for years on the state level, and he’s well-respected around the state. It’s a very well-deserved award,” Person said.
“Gary does a phenomenal job not only in the Lead-Deadwood School District but across the state with his librarian and student council work,” said Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs. “The passion he brings is a constant and it shows in everything does. Gary’s contributions and consistent service to the youth has touched many lives over the years and we are all proud of him.”
Linn is currently in his 36th year in the Lead-Deadwood School District, the majority of those years spent as student council advisor, in addition to serving at the state level.
“I have enjoyed being student council advisor for 33 years, here at our school. Over the years, it has been fun to watch past student council members achieve their goals and become outstanding members in our community and in other parts of our country. From CEOs, judges, lawyers, business owners, and parents to the students I have now in school, it has been an honor to work with them all,” Linn said. “At the state level, I have been the executive director of Student Council for 11 years and that has been such an honor, also. To work with a state board of young adults from across the state is amazing. Here, I have the opportunity to take students to national leadership summits and regional leadership conferences. This gives me the chance to really bond with these students. This board helps organize our state conference every year to over a thousand students from across the state. It also gives me the opportunity to network with the other 50 or so state directors from across our nation with our annual meeting and conferences.”
The South Dakota High School Activities Association established a Distinguished Service Award program in 1976. The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding service to the youth of the state through various high school activities programs. Candidates for the award are nominated by the schools with the final selection being made by the board of directors.
“I would also like to thank Nick Gottlob for having a vision for me that I might not have seen for myself,” Linn said. “He thought I could do the job (executive director of student council), but I was kind of hesitant about doing it, taking on that big of a responsibility, but I do have to thank him, because I’ve never looked back and it’s been one of the best experiences of my life. I would also like to thank Brooks Bowman, the assistant director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association Fine Arts Director for working with me, helping me set up the conventions, working with the advisors across the state.”
Lead-Deadwood Student Council members weighed in on why Linn is so deserving of the award.
“He’s always doing great stuff in his student council,” said Junior Channing Bloedel.
“He always has our best interest in mind, whatever he’s doing, whether planning Prom or Student Council stuff,” said Junior Sam Kooima. “Whatever he’s doing, he wants to do it for us.”
In addition to receiving the award, Linn’s Lead-Deadwood Student Council also received the Outstanding Student Council award for the 30th time and Taylor Hansen earned a spot on a state student council board representing the Rushmore Region.
Hansen said Linn is “just amazing.”
“He’s constantly talking to us … and then he’ll ask for our ideas, too, and he really, like, obviously, student council is a club and he really makes it feel more than that, like our own little community in school.”
“I think what we do as a state, people are wanting to participate, we bring in national speakers they want to see, there are social events that we do,” Linn said. “It’s just a fun networking of kids.”
