BELLE FOURCHE — Utilizing chain link fences like artistic canvas, Belle Fourche joins other Northern Hills communities that have been touched by the artistic initiative - Linking Fences.
Linking Fences is a public art initiative continued through the dream and execution of artist local Cary A. Thrall, of CAT Scratch Studios. Over the last few years, Thrall has worked with communities and installed public art pieces in multiple locations around South Dakota.
Using donated and recycled materials, the art pieces depict original images expressing South Dakota cultures, people, and places. In addition to collaborating with other South Dakotan artists, the project includes community involvement and workshop opportunities for residents.
This year, the Belle Fourche Area Community Center (BFACC) is the location of one Linking Fences installation. Thrall, with the help of local artist Anna Robins, of Open Space Creative, has created a piece inspired by the Northern Hills night sky and Belle Fourche River. The piece was installed July 15 on the National Street side of the community center.
“We are so appreciative of Cary (Thrall) and Anna’s (Robins) work on this project. It turned out great and is a fantastic addition to our otherwise boring chain link fence,” said Nate Velander, BFACC executive director. “We at the community center hope to continue work with Linking Fences and add additional pieces of art to our fence in the future.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, community workshops and involvement have been postponed with hopes of providing that piece of the project to residents in 2021.
“Hopefully this is just one of many more community art projects to come to Belle Fourche in the near future,” Robins said. “One of the goals we have at Open Space Creative is to collaborate on public art and community art initiatives with residents and groups here in town. I’m so grateful to Cary A. Thrall of Cat Scratch Studios for coming to Belle, and the Belle Fourche Area Community Center for helping us get started. I look forward to doing more.”
This project continues creative community change that was funded by the Bush Foundation Change Network program in 2019, and work initiated by ArtCentral, also funded through a Bush Foundation Community Innovation Grant awarded to The Matthews Opera House in 2016, through grants and private, local sponsorships.
This one-of-a-kind public art installation is an expression of the initiative’s love for Belle Fourche’s natural wonders, relationship building, and community collaboration.
