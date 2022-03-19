Ligtenberg named distinguished principal

STURGIS — Sturgis Elementary School Principal Chantal Ligtenberg has been named the 2022 South Dakota National Distinguished Principal Honoree. She was surprised with the honor during an assembly at the school Friday afternoon.
The announcement was made by Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard. Pictured with Ligtenberg is her family from left, her daughters Mary and Tatum, her husband, Garth, her son, Ethan, her parents, Mary and Tom Bowar, of Spearfish, and Kirkegaard.
Ligtenberg now serves as South Dakota’s nominee for the National Association of Elementary School Principals national title, and is expected to be recognized at the South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals banquet at the Principals’ Conference in Deadwood in June.
