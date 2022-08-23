LEAD — When lightning struck a mature tree at the Homestake Mansion Wednesday, owner Sandee Coe said it sounded like an explosion all over town. There were no injuries with the lightning strike, but Coe said she and her husband are working with experts to determine whether the tree can be salvaged. The Homestake Mansion, built in 1933, has never been hit by lightning before, but surrounding trees that were planted after it was built have been hit in the past.
