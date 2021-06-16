Lightning sparks 2 fires in Butte Co.

BELLE FOURCHE — Tuesday morning’s thunderstorm spawned two grass fires in Butte County.
Sheriff Fred Lamphere said the storm came with little rain, but quite a bit of lightning.
One fire started north of Belle Fourche along Highway 85 and another sparked near Orman Dam.
Lamphere said fire crews jumped on both fires quickly, but wind that picked up fanned the flames at the Orman Dam fire causing it to grow between 50-75 acres.
A local rancher who led a fire crew to the fire, rolled his four wheeler and sustained injuries that required him to be transported to the hospital, Lamphere said. He did not know the extent of the injuries, but said the fire crew rendered immediate first aid.
Lamphere said the recent heat wave and strong winds have dried out grasses significantly
“The last few days have really put the fire danger up there,” Lamphere said.
Butte County does have a burn ban in effect. People wanting to burn do need to have approval from the fire chief in their respective areas.
Fires in approved rings, such as at the Rocky Point Campground are permitted but fires at primitive sites around the Belle Fourche Reservoir are prohibited.
The storm also sparked fires in the region.
The T Hill Fire burned 9 acres near Hulett, Wyo.
The Cold Fire burned .1 acre in Wind Cave National Park.
The Ridgetop Fire burned an acre near Hermosa.
The Blue Ridge Fire burned 3 acres near Aladdin, Wyo.
Smoke in the area this morning is likely from fires in Wyoming and Montana.
The Robinson Fire, south of Buffalo, Wyo., has burned more than 1,000 acres.
The Robertson Draw fire, burning near Red Lodge, Mont., has burned 21,000 acres.
