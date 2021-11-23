Light up the Night to brighten Belle Fourche skies Friday

BELLE FOURCHE –– The “Light up the Night” event will brighten the skyline and officially ring in the holiday season Friday in Belle Fourche.
The annual event is sponsored by the Center of the Nation Business Association (CoNBA), Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce, Tri-State Museum & Visitor Center, and Revitalize Belle Fourche committee, and the city of Belle Fourche.
Holiday-themed festivities will be held from 4-7 p.m. with two teams of horse-drawn carriages, and pickups with hay wagons. Visitors can ride the carriages and wagons from the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center parking lot. The cost for the ride is two cans of nonperishable food per person or a donation to the Compassion Cupboard.
After wagon rides, community members warm their bellies with a bowl of chili at the Belle Fourche Community Hall before sharing in the Christmas spirit and take in the Parade of Lights down State Street.
This year’s parade theme is “It’s a Wonderful Town.” Float lineup will be held at 5 p.m. in front of the old Roosevelt School on State Street, and at 6 p.m., proceed west down the length of State Street to Highway 85, and then north to the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center.
Following the parade, a lighting ceremony will be held for the Christmas tree located in the Old City Hall Park on Sixth Avenue.
To warm your stomach before the fireworks show, the Belle Silver Lining Senior Center is sponsoring a chili feed from 4-6 p.m. at the Community Hall located at 512 Sixth Ave., across from Belle Fourche City Hall.
And finally, before the night sky is alit, the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will host an open house. Afterward, the grand finale of the evening’s events - fireworks off the deck of the museum at 7 p.m., sponsored by CONBA.
Additionally, numerous local businesses are participating in pre-Christmas surprise drawings, sponsored by CONBA.
Drawings sponsored by Center of the Nation Business Association. Four drawings for seven $100 checks each week. The drawings will be held on Friday and Dec. 3, 10, and 17.
Stacey Raisanen, CoNBA president, said to watch for ads in the Black Hills Pioneer for participating businesses to enter.
