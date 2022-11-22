bhp news.jpg
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s Center of the Nation Business Association (CoNBA) will host its 11th annual Light Up the Night Friday.

This year’s display will last 15-20 minutes and is put on by Fritz Carlson, the same pyrotechnician that puts on the Fourth of July fireworks display in Belle Fourche. The cost of the display is covered entirely by CoNBA’s yearly budget.

