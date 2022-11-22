BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s Center of the Nation Business Association (CoNBA) will host its 11th annual Light Up the Night Friday.
This year’s display will last 15-20 minutes and is put on by Fritz Carlson, the same pyrotechnician that puts on the Fourth of July fireworks display in Belle Fourche. The cost of the display is covered entirely by CoNBA’s yearly budget.
“The fireworks will be set off down behind the museum by the river, and the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand,” said Stacey Raisanen, CoNBA chairwoman. “People can sit on the hill behind the museum, sit inside the museum, or they can park across the river. There’s lots of places you can park and still see the fireworks.”
In addition, CoNBA will have three horse drawn carriages, which will give rides in exchange for a donation.
“We ask for two cans of food for the Compassion Cupboard, and they can always use beans of any sort — chili beans, baked beans, green beans — or you can bring toiletry items. All of that will be taken over to the Compassion Cupboard,” Raisanen said of the donation items.
CoNBA is joined by the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce, Belle Silver Lining, and the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center, to make a full night of holiday fun.
The Grinch will be at Light Up the Night, the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center will host an open house, and carolers from Open Bible Church will sing on State Street.
The list of events will begin at 4:15 p.m. and end with the fireworks display at approximately 7 p.m. A comprehensive list of events, their locations, and their times are below:
• Horse drawn carriage Rides at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center: 4:15 p.m.
• Chili Feed at Community Hall: 5 p.m.
• Parade of Lights on Main Street: 6 p.m.
• Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Sixth Avenue between State and Grant streets: 6:30 p.m.
• Light Up the Night fireworks display at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center: 7 p.m.
