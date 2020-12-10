Lead is filled with a festive spirit this year as residents around town put out especially extravagant displays to compete in this year’s Light Up Lead competition. Residents were urged to register their homes at ACE Hardware before the judging began last week, and then a panel of seven judges toured the city to see the lights. Judges of the event did not have access to participants’ names, but only had a list of addresses. Participants were judged on brightness, festivity, creativity, neatness and overall spirit. Congratulations to Orion Nold, at 114 May St., who won first place and $750 this year. Other winners included Ralph and Glennis Palmer, at 213 Deer Path, who received $250, and anonymous residents at 202 Glendale Dr., who received a gift basket.
