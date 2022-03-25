Lifeguards wanted

SPEARFISH — Officials at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center are setting their sights on stocking the pool with enough lifeguards to keep swimmers safe this summer, but it’s proving to be more challenging than expected.
“I’m not panicking yet, but we’re getting to the end of spring and parks is only about half full of summer help, and (with) lifeguards we’re less than half,” Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes told the Spearfish City Council during Monday’s meeting.
After the difficulty the parks and rec department had last year with attracting seasonal workers, the council agreed to bump up the seasonal employees wage to $15 per hour, increasing up to 50% in some cases.
“This isn’t a Spearfish issue, this is an issue with lifeguards everywhere too,” Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke added during Monday’s meeting.
Ehnes said water park staff has also ramped up recruiting efforts such as cold calling previous employees and dropping some prerequisite certification requirements.
“They’ll still be certified, but we’re going to be doing it in house with (Spearfish Facility Superintendent Brett Rauterkus), who is a Red Cross certified trainer,” he explained.
The parks and rec department needs 45 lifeguards to fully staff the water park, Ehnes said, but as of Monday’s council meeting, he said they only had 17 positions filled.
“We may be bringing forth ideas of reduced hours or closers at the water park again this year if we can’t get lifeguards,” Ehnes said.
To for more information about seasonal summer employment, contact the Spearfish Parks and Rec Department by calling (605) 717-1189,
Or visit www.cityofspearfish.com/161/Career-Opportunities, to apply directly.
