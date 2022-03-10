License sales indicate strong ice fishing season

PIERRE — Resident combination hunting and fishing licenses are way up from last year, indicating a strong ice fishing season, officials from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks say.
Tom Kirschenmann, director of the wildlife division for GF&P said the resident combination license sales were lagging behind a bit last year at 7,700. But this year’s licenses are already up to 11,600, putting this year’s numbers up by more than 4,000.
“To see these numbers was extremely encouraging,” Kirschenmann said. “I attribute that to some fantastic ice fishing conditions. Our resident anglers are taking advantage of those great opportunities out there.”
On the non-resident side of things, Kirschenmann said annual fishing licenses for 2022 are at 8,300 so far this year. That compares to 5,700 last year. Once again, Kirschenmann attributed the increases to excellent ice fishing conditions this year.
“Our biggest concern now is the dry conditions and what that may mean for not only fishing, but also for the land critter side of this thing and what impact that will have on nesting conditions,” he said. “We are very hopeful. We did place our order for rainfall this coming spring.”
Additionally, Kirschenmann agreed with the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission that the newly added habitat stamp will be a game changer that allows the commission to further improve wildlife habitats. Last year the commission collected $142,565 in resident and non-resident habitat stamps, while 2022 habitat stamp revenue is at $919,605.
