Liberty Chevrolet of Sturgis plat approved

STURGIS — The owners of the Liberty Chevrolet in Sturgis received approval to subdivide the existing property on the Whitewood Service Road in Sturgis.
The Sturgis City Council on Monday approved a plat application for two lots in the Liberty Addition located at 2651 Whitewood Service Rd. The location is currently zoned as Highway Service.
Shanon Vasknetz, who presented the request to the city’s Planning Commission on behalf of the applicant LMK Sturgis LLC, said the purpose of the plat application was to subdivide the 9.59 acres for a real estate transaction and potentially development of the west lot.
The city requires that any new construction would require hard surfacing for all driving surfaces to the Whitewood Service Road right-of-way. And, any permanent structures (including hard surfacing) cannot cover more than 75% of the total lot area.
Landscaping requirements include incorporating living landscaping material within and along the perimeter of the parking lot (overall no less than 10% of total lot area).
And, any new approaches to the Whitewood Service Road must be approved by city staff.
A portion of the property is within the regulatory 100-year floodplain. Additional building code regulations may need to apply to comply with FEMA regulations for building within a floodplain. Prior to issuing a building permit on the newly plated site, the city will require a site plan and building plans.
The Sturgis Planning Commission reviewed the application at the Aug. 17 and Sept. 8 meetings and voted to recommend approval of the plat.
The council voted unanimously Monday to approve the plat and its accompanying resolution.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.