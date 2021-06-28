SPEARFISH — Members and advocates of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at Spartan Park, in Spearfish Saturday for the inaugural roll out of the makeSPACE Pride Ride. Riders, walkers, wagers, and wavers; all were welcomed to join in the parade of pride as it peddled its way throughout downtown Spearfish.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.